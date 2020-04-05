Saudi Arabia may delay crude oil prices after OPEC meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco typically exports its OSPs every month for up to five months, setting prices for Iran, Kuwait and Iraq, affecting more than 12 million barrels of oil.

Reuters

latest update: April 5, 2020, 5:18 PM IST

Dubai: A senior Saudi Arabian source said on Sunday that Saudi Aramco would delay the release of its official selling price (OSP) prices until May 10, pending the outcome of a meeting between OPEC and its allies on a possible reduction in production.

“This is an unprecedented move by Aramco in the past. The OSP may depend on how the OPEC + meeting ends. We, the Saudis, can do what we can for our success,” Saudis said. It’s a great way to delay OSPs. ” The source said

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco typically exports its OSPs for up to five months each month, setting prices for Iran, Kuwait and Iraq, and affecting more than 12 million barrels of oil per day set for Asia.

OPEC and its Russian-led allies, a group called OPEC +, are set to discuss Thursday the possibility of a new cut in crude oil production to end the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which has prompted US President Donald Trump to intervene. To meet.

The Saudi source said Riyadh wanted to prevent a repeat of the March meeting, where oil talks were blocked due to Russia’s refusal to cut production.

The decline in coordination between OPEC + members expired on March 31 and has helped support crude oil prices since the beginning of January 2017.

The OPEC + meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, but was postponed to April 9 “to allow more time for access to all producers, including OPEC + and others,” the Saudi source said.

Oil prices hit 18-year highs on March 30 due to a lack of demand due to locks to curb the coronavirus outbreak and the failure of OPEC and other producers to increase coordinated production cuts.

An OPEC source told Reuters on Friday that the OPEC + group was discussing a global oil production agreement to cut 10 million barrels per day, or about 10 percent of global oil supply. OPEC sources said any agreement should include producers outside the OPEC + alliance.

Asian refineries have called on Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, to cut OSP for three months after the Middle East benchmark and reduced refining margins due to abundant resources and lower demand for stew crowns.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus