Saudi Arabia Opens Discussions About Possible Feb Opec + Meeting After Oil Price Fall | money

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – According to four Opec + sources, Saudi Arabia has opened a discussion on postponing the upcoming Opec + policy meeting to early February after a rapid drop in oil prices alarmed Riyadh.

Concerns about the economic impact of the Chinese corona virus have shaken global markets and helped crude oil prices drop from over $ 65 a barrel to about $ 58 a barrel on January 20.

The final decision on the new meeting date has not yet been made, and not all Opec members are on board yet, as Iran is a possible candidate to oppose the move, Opec + sources said.

Russia was also not interested in pushing the meeting forward to early February, although it was not immediately clear whether Moscow had officially announced its final position, sources said.

A Russian oil well suggested that Moscow would like to calm the market, that it was ready to press ahead with the meeting to prevent a further drop in oil prices.

Opec representatives and investors are trying to assess the economic damage that the virus could cause to the demand for crude oil and its products. – Reuters

