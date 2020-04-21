Saudi Arabia says it is closely monitoring oil markets and ready to act

The cabinet stressed that the Kingdom is constantly striving to achieve stability in the oil market and reaffirmed its commitment to working with Russia to reduce production in the next two years.

latest update: April 21, 2020, 8:36 PM IST

The King of Saudi Arabia’s OPEC announced on Tuesday that it was closely monitoring oil markets and was ready to take further action after falling crude oil prices to historic lows.

“The kingdom is still closely monitoring the situation in the oil markets and is ready to take other steps in cooperation with OPEC + and other producers,” the cabinet said in a statement quoted by the official Saudi news agency.

The cabinet stressed that the Kingdom is constantly striving to achieve stability in the oil market and reaffirmed its commitment to working with Russia to reduce production in the next two years.

Under the agreement, which ended amid rising supply by consuming the pervasive cora virus, which is tiring global demand, the fierce war has ended, and Riyadh and Moscow will cut 2.5 million barrels a day.

Last week, OPEC’s main group of producers agreed to cut production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day to cut prices that had fallen more than 60 percent due to COVID-19 disease.

Out-of-union producers have pledged to cut 3.3 million barrels a day.

But that was not enough to prevent crude oil prices from falling for the first time on Monday.

The US West West Texas Intermediate Index closed at $ 37.63 a barrel in New York near a complete storm of low demand, output shortages and storage shortages.

The OPEC + agreement calls for a complete reduction in May and June, with a limited increase for the rest of the year.

According to the official APS news agency, Algeria, another major and highly dependent producer of crude oil export revenue, said it had taken steps to counter price reductions.

“We have anticipated this crisis and taken precautionary measures,” said Mohsen Osayed, a spokesman for the office.

“We are still in control of this crisis and we hope that the global oil market will breathe a sigh of relief soon and prices will level.” Oil prices continued to fall on Tuesday as Brent crude fell below $ 19 a barrel for the first time in two decades by international crude.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose again, but traded at $ 2.39 a barrel.

