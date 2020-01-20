Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The writer was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi public television channel Al-Ekhbariya reported that three other people had been sentenced to prison terms.

Anyone can appeal the verdicts.

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Domenico Stinellis / AP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was sentenced internationally for the murder because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him.

The kingdom denies that Prince Mohammed had any involvement or knowledge of the operation.

State television also reported that the Saudi Attorney General’s investigation had shown that the former senior advisor to the crown prince, Saud al-Qahtani, had no proven involvement in the murder.

Mr. al-Qahtani, however, was sanctioned by the United States for his alleged role in the operation.

The court also ruled that the Saudi consul general in Istanbul at the time, Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty.

He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state television.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that there was no previous intention on the part of those convicted of murder, according to state television.

The trials of the accused were conducted in the utmost secrecy, although a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Mr. Khashoggi’s family were allowed to attend the sessions.

A total of 11 people were on trial for the death of Mr. Khashoggi in the kingdom.

The verdicts were read by Shaalan al-Shaalan, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, and broadcast on public television.

No names have been given to those convicted. The attorney general’s office also said that it was examining the verdicts of the Riyadh criminal court to see if it should go to the appeals court.

The three suspects in this case who face prison terms were sentenced to a total of 24 years, but no individual breakdown was given for each person.

Three others on trial were released after being found not guilty, and several others under investigation were also released.

Mr. Khashoggi entered his country’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to collect documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting for him outside.

He never went out and his body was never found.

Agnes Callamard, United Nations Special Rapporteur who investigated the murder of Khashoggi, later said that the pursuit of justice should not be left to the Saudi justice system, which is “so vulnerable to political interference” .

Callamard reacted to the verdicts announced from Riyadh by tweeting that “the travesty of investigation, prosecution and justice continues” in Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump has condemned the murder and his administration has sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved, but not the crown prince.

Trump, however, firmly resisted calls from members of his own party for a firmer response and defended the maintenance of good relations with Saudi Arabia, stressing its importance as the main buyer of equipment and weapons US military and claiming it creates American jobs.