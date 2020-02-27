[saudi-arabia-suspends-entry-for-pilgrims-to-mecca-above-covid-19]

Loading…
Thursday, 27 Feb 2020 08: 24 AM MYT
RIYADH, Feb 27 — Saudi Arabia now suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to pay a visit to Mecca, the overseas ministry reported, as the coronavirus spreads across the Center East.
The governing administration is “suspending entry to the Kingdom for the objective of Umrah and checking out the Prophet’s Mosque briefly,” the International Ministry claimed in a assertion, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be carried out at any time of the calendar year.
Umrah attracts tens of 1000’s of devout Muslims from all around the world every month.
The foreign ministry claimed it was also suspending visas for tourists traveling to from nations around the world exactly where the new virus is a “danger.”
Even as the number of fresh new circumstances declines at the epicentre of the disease in China, there has been a unexpected improve in parts of Asia, Europe and the Center East.
Iran has emerged as a significant hotspot in the region, in which 15 individuals have succumbed to the condition — officially acknowledged as Covid-19.
The Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain have also declared additional conditions this week. — AFP