[saudi-arabia-suspends-entry-for-pilgrims-to-mecca-above-covid-19]

Passengers coming from China carrying masks are checked by Saudi Health Ministry workforce on their arrival at King Khalid Global Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Feb 27 — Saudi Arabia now suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to pay a visit to Mecca, the overseas ministry reported, as the coronavirus spreads across the Center East.

The governing administration is “suspending entry to the Kingdom for the objective of Umrah and checking out the Prophet’s Mosque briefly,” the International Ministry claimed in a assertion, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be carried out at any time of the calendar year.

Umrah attracts tens of 1000’s of devout Muslims from all around the world every month.