saudi-arabia-suspends-entry-for-religious-pilgrims-above-coronavirus-fears

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic developing towards which Muslim believers turn when praying, at the Grand Mosque, for the duration of the slight pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy town of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. On Thursday, the kingdom briefly suspended entry for pilgrims amid fears over the distribute of the new coronavirus. (Amr Nabil/The Affiliated Press)

Saudi Arabia briefly suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the Ministry of Overseas Affairs announced on Twitter on Thursday, local time, amid fears about the distribute of the coronavirus.

The kingdom has also suspended entry to Saudi Arabia for everyone with tourism visas from countries in which the coronavirus is a menace. The Foreign Ministry referred to as on citizens not to journey to nations wherever the virus is spreading.

