saudi-arabia-suspends-entry-for-religious-pilgrims-above-coronavirus-fears

Earth
Saudi Arabia quickly suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the ministry of overseas affairs introduced on Twitter on Thursday amid fears over the unfold of the new coronavirus.
Kingdom also bars tourists from international locations the place coronavirus is a danger
Thomson Reuters ·
Saudi Arabia briefly suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the Ministry of Overseas Affairs announced on Twitter on Thursday, local time, amid fears about the distribute of the coronavirus.
The kingdom has also suspended entry to Saudi Arabia for everyone with tourism visas from countries in which the coronavirus is a menace. The Foreign Ministry referred to as on citizens not to journey to nations wherever the virus is spreading.
A lot more to come