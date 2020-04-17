Saudi Aramco has been supplying 8.5 million barrels per day since May

The agreement came after a price war between Riyadh and Russia over the rise of the kingdom to supply more than 18 million barrels a day earlier this month.

AFP

latest update: April 17, 2020, 10:01 PM IST

Arabco oil giant Aramco said on Friday that it would cut 8.5 million barrels per day (barrels per day) of crude oil since May with the agreement of producers to limit supply and increase falling prices.

In a brief statement on the website of the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company announced that it will provide you with 8.5 million barrels per day on Friday, without specifying what the divide will be between exports and domestic supply.

World oil prices have plummeted due to the economic turmoil caused by the spread of the new coronavirus, along with a source of power and war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

But the union of OPEC + major producers, led by Riyadh and Moscow, agreed on Sunday to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day over the next two months.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia and Russia will reduce production by 11 million barrels per day from October 11, 2018, each to 2.5 million barrels per day.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman announced on Tuesday that G20 producers outside OPEC + had pledged to cut 3.7 million barrels a day, local media reported on Tuesday.

He said that in addition to OPEC + commitments and the purchase and sale of strategic resources, this could reduce global supply by 19.5 million barrels per day.