[Saudi cupboard reshuffle provides ex-electrical power minister back again as expenditure chief -SPA]



Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

February 25, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Previous Saudi electricity minister Khalid al-Falih, who was eliminated very last year, was tapped to head the kingdom’s newly-established investment decision ministry in a cupboard reshuffle announced on Tuesday that also made new ministries for tourism and sports activities.

According to royal orders revealed by point out information agency SPA, the ministers of media and civil provider were also taken off.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Stephen Kalin Enhancing by Mark Heinrich)