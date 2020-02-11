Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court on February 11, 2020. – Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 11 – Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom testified today in court that he understood Saudi Arabian funds transferred to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal bank accounts after the Malaysian government applied for financial assistance had put political longevity and not as a result of a direct donation.

The former minister in the Prime Minister’s department, when he was the fifth witness to the defense of the Najib corruption lawsuit against SRC International Sdn Bhd, commenting that the alleged request for financial assistance at cabinet meetings was not being discussed with other ministers or was brought up.

Under the cross-examination of prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram, Jamil Khir said he was present at an informal meeting between Najib and the Saudi monarch, King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud, in August 2010, but the amount of the money injection was not mentioned by either of them Party.

Sithambaram: You mentioned in your testimony that the then prime minister had provided financial support to Arab Saudi Arabia to Malaysia. Do you know if the Malaysian government asked for a donation from Saudi Arabia or if it offered the donation?

Jamil Khir: As far as I know, we made an application.

Sithambaram: Has the application for funds from Saudi Arabia been discussed in the cabinet?

Jamil Khir: Not to my knowledge.

Sithambaram: Do you know why something as important as Malaysia asking the Prime Minister for help from a foreign country was not discussed in the cabinet?

Jamil Khir: I’m not sure.

The former minister responsible for Islamic affairs also agreed with Sithambaram that the entire procedure for applying for funds from the Saudi kings was withheld from the public and was practically a state secret.

Sithambaram: Regarding the private contribution to Najib’s private account, you agreed that it would not be made public. Do you know why it wasn’t broadcast?

Jamil Khir: I thought that this was a personal contribution that was considered legally acceptable, so there was no need to discuss it.

He also denied the question of whether he knew Najib’s earlier statement that the fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, otherwise Jho Low, arranged the donations between the Saudi royals and the Malaysian government.

However, Jamil Khir confirmed Najib’s previous testimony that the Saudi government was open and generous to the Malaysian government for worshiping and respecting the country as one of the leading moderate Muslim nations.

The trial before the Supreme Court Justice, Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, will continue on Thursday. Former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is expected to be the next defense witness.

Najib is currently on trial on seven charges related to SRC International.

Three are sentenced to a total of RMC 42 million in SRC International funds for breach of trust, while being controlled as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Three more are used to wash the RMC 42 million and the last one to abuse the same positions for themselves – congratulations of the same amount.