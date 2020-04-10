Saudi energy minister OPEC + said oil deal on joining Mexico

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said Friday that a final OPEC + oil supply to reduce 10 million barrels per day (bpd), agreed on Thursday, hinges on Mexico joining the cuts .

OPEC, Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC +, outlined plans Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth, but said a final agreement rests with Mexico on faction signings after it was balked at the cut of production it was asked to produce. Discussions with top global energy ministers will continue Friday.

“I hope (Mexico) sees the benefit of this agreement not only for Mexico but for the whole world. This whole agreement depends on Mexico agreeing to it,” President Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters via a phone.

Global fuel demand has fallen by nearly 30 million bpd, or 30% of global supply, as measures to combat coronavirus-based planes, cut off vehicle use and disrupt economic activity.

The kingdom will host an extraordinary meeting with a video conference at 12.00 GMT on Friday for energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies.

Asked about other countries such as the United States, Canada and Brazil joining the OPEC + cut pact, Prince Abdulaziz said: “They will do it their own way, using their own strategies, and it is not our job to dictate to what else they can do based on their national status. “

He added that he hoped other producers would join the global effort to reduce oil supply to stabilize the oil markets.

The planned output curbs OPEC + value to 10 million bpd, or 10% of global supply, with another 5 million bpd expected to come from other countries, according to sources, to help tackle the deepest oil crisis for decades.

The agreement will take about 11.3 million bpd of the actual supply of crude from the market “provided that Mexico agrees,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

Saudi Arabia has agreed a lower baseline for production cuts than its April output of almost 12.3 million bpd, making the kingdom effective cuts of around 3.8 million bpd. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)