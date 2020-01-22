Saudi involved in hacking the phone from Amazon boss Bezos, the UN report will say

Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is sufficient evidence to suggest that Saudi Arabia had hacked the phone from founder Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc. and that both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, a person who was known said with the case.

United Nations officials are planning a public statement claiming to have found a forensic report commissioned by the Bezos security team concluding that his phone was probably hacked with a corrupted video sent from a WhatsApp account from Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The FTI Consulting report concluded that huge amounts of data began to leave Bezos’ phone about a month after the video was shared in mid-2018, said the person, who refused to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Experts consulted by the UN agreed that although the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to justify a more complete investigation.

The report will deteriorate the relationship between the world’s richest man and the kingdom that was soured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was also a columnist for the Bezos Washington Post.

The new development is likely to aggravate the relationship between Bezos and Saudi Arabia, which was soured after the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi depicted above in 2018. Khashoggi was a columnist for the Bezos Washington Post. (AFP / Getty Images)

The Guardian newspaper first reported the alleged involvement of the crown prince. It said that the coded message from the number used by the crown prince contained a malicious file that had invaded the phone that Bezos had used and extracted large amounts of data.

The US Embassy of Saudi Arabia has rejected the report.

“Recent media reports suggesting that the Kingdom is behind a hack from Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We are asking for an investigation into these claims so that we can find out all the facts,” it said in a message on Twitter .

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, and David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression.

They are building a more complete report that they expect to give to the UN in June, the person said. They said in Twitter messages that they will make a statement on Wednesday about the Guardian report.

Amazon declined to comment.

The relationship between the President of the Amazon and the Saudi government was soured since the beginning of last year after he alluded to Saudi Arabia’s displeasure over the Washington Post’s reporting of the killing of Khashoggi.

Bezos security chief said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and had received private information about text messages between him and a former television anchor, who, according to gossip newspaper National Enquirer, said Bezos was dating.

Washington Post-owner Jeff Bezos, left, and Hatice Cengiz, right, the fiancé of the killed Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, talk after revealing a plaque, near the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, after a ceremony in occasion of his one-year anniversary, Wednesday 2 October 2019. (Lefteris Pitarakis / The Associated Press)