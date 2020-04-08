Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen’s ceasefire at midnight

DUBAI / RIYADH – The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed H-ally movement announced at midnight on Wednesday that it would halt military operations across the country to support a UN measles initiative, three sources said. familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The fighting suspension, which is expected to go into effect on Thursday, was agreed in part to prevent a potential outbreak of a new coronavirus in Yemen, where cases have not been reported, two sources said.

It is unclear if the Houthi movement will follow the coalition’s decision.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesman for the Houthi movement, said his group had sent to the United Nations a comprehensive view that included the end of the war and “the blockade” imposed on Yemen.

“(Our proposal) will lay the foundations for a political dialogue and a transitional period,” Abdulsalam said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Last week, special envoy Martin Griffiths sent a proposal in recognition of the global government, the Saudi-led militarization that supported it and the Houthi movement that controls Sanaa’s capital and most of northern Yemen.

The parties are expected to convene by video conference to discuss the proposal calling for a national ceasefire, including stopping all air, ground and naval hostities, and for parties to ensure compliance with forces on the frontlines.

United Nations and Western allies point to the coronavirus threat to push Yemeni workers to agree on fresh talks to end a war left by millions vulnerable to the disease.

Yemen has witnessed a senseless military action after Saudi Arabia and the Houthis launched back-channel talks last year. But there has been a recent spike in violence threatening fragile peace deals in key port cities.

Yemen has been in turmoil since the Houthis ousted the government from power in Sanaa, in late 2014. The five-year-old rivalry, which is increasingly seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and the arch -Foe Iran, was killed. more than 100,000 people and unleashed an urgent humanitarian crisis that has driven millions to famine and forced thousands to seek displacement camps.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Stephen Kalin Editing by Chris Reese, William Maclean)