Saudi military interns return home after Pensacola’s shooting practice

January 13 (UPI) – At least 20 Saudi students receiving military training in the United States are returned to their home country after an investigation by the Pentagon and the FBI.

The White House is expected to issue a notice of student expulsion earlier this week, officials familiar with the matter said.

The trainees were removed after a review of the December 6 incident at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, by which a Saudi officer opened fire on U.S. military personnel. Three people were killed and eight injured.

Some are expelled from the United States for failing to inform the authorities of the gunman’s extremist political views. Investigators believe he was one of the Saudi trainees who watched videos of other mass shootings at a party before the incident.

Other students have been linked to extremist online commentary and child pornography ownership. Early reports said that only 12 would leave the United States, a number that did not include Saudi trainees at U.S. bases other than NAS Pensacola.

“After the Pensacola tragedy, the Department of Defense limited itself to training programs for foreign military students from Saudi Arabia while we were reviewing and improving our examination procedures for foreign students,” Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver said in an interview statement. “This training break is still ongoing as we implement new review and security measures.”

The FBI began treating the shootings as a terrorist incident after discovering online anti-American comments released by the gunman prior to the incident. There are approximately 850 Saudi military interns in the United States. Their training has been suspended indefinitely because federal investigators conduct security checks.

The gunner, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, was shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy. Investigators said he legally bought his 9mm pistol and believed he was acting alone and was not part of a larger network. His online posts relating to the United States as the “nation of evil” appeared after the incident.