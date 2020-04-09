Saudi officials announce a ceasefire in Yemen amid the pandemic

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced Wednesday that its forces would start a ceasefire starting Thursday, a step that could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two parts that have been at war for more than five years.

In a statement released by the official Saudi news agency, a Saudi military spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, said that the ceasefire will last two weeks and that he comes in response to calls from the United Nations to stop hostility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the ceasefire could be extended to pave the way for all sides “to discuss proposals, steps and mechanisms for a sustainable ceasefire in Yemen … for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen”.

There was no immediate reaction from Houthi leaders or the internationally recognized Yemen government to the coalition’s statement.

Within hours of the announcement, residents of the disputed Yemeni province Marib reported that a suspected Houthi missile hit a security building in the city center. There were no immediate claims of responsibility or reports of victims. A Yemeni presidential adviser, Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi, blamed the Houthi, saying on Twitter that the attack shows that the rebels “are fueling war and not peace”.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for a ceasefire in all global conflicts on March 23 to fight the virus and, in particular, asked for two days after a cessation in Yemen, welcomed the announcement. , saying: “This can help carry forward peace efforts as well as the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He urged the government of Yemen, which is supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi “to follow through on their commitment to cease hostilities immediately” in response to his appeal on March 25 and to engage each other without preconditions in the negotiations facilitated by the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has been at war for more than five years. Houthi supporters transport weapons during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen on April 2 (Mohamed al-Sayaghi / Reuters)

“Only through dialogue will the parties be able to agree on a mechanism to support a national ceasefire, humanitarian and economic confidence building measures to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and the resumption of the political process to reach a global solution to end the conflict, “said Guterres in a statement.

Guterres said earlier this month that the warring parties in 11 countries had responded positively to his call for a global ceasefire to fight the virus. Guterres then said that the world must face “a common enemy – COVID-19”, who does not care “about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith”.

Heavy fighting in Yemen between coalition-backed government forces and the Houthi have killed more than 270 people in the past 10 days, government officials and tribal leaders said Wednesday. The two sides are fighting for the key border province of Jawf and the oil-rich central province of Marib. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to report to the media, while tribal leaders wanted to be sued by name for fear of reprisals.

The exacerbation of the fighting took place at a time when Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile against their capital, Riyadh, late last month. The Houthi frequently launch missiles across the Yemen border into Saudi Arabia, but they rarely reach the capital.

Saudi Arabia and Iran fight the virus

The war proved to be expensive for Saudi Arabia and damaged its image abroad. The requests for peace come at a difficult time. The country is engaged in an international price war over the cost of oil, after increasing its production to try and recover market share from Russia and the United States. International rights groups have criticized Saudi Arabia for the conflict and the humanitarian toll.

Saudi Arabia is also fighting the coronavirus epidemic, with 2,932 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

Iran, which supports the Houthi, is also facing challenges at home. As the most affected country in the Middle East, it has 67,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,993 deaths.

Al-Malki, the coalition spokesman, said the ceasefire is aimed at “strengthening confidence” between the two warring parties and supporting the United Nations-led initiative to end the war.

Yemen, the poorest nation in the Arab world, has been devastated by the civil war since 2014. This is when Iran-backed Houthi took control of the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the Houthi the following year, waging incessant airstrikes and a blockade of Yemen.

A man wears a protective mask while leaving a hospital assigned to coronavirus patients in preparation for the possible spread of COVID-19, in Sanaa, Yemen on March 29. (Khaled Abdullah / Reuters)

Previous attempts to end the conflict have stopped. A 2018 peace deal, brokered by the UN in Sweden, led to a rough roadmap to end rectification in the key port city of Hodeida, but led to little real progress.

The talks proposed by Al-Malki would be the first face-to-face peace negotiations between Saudis, Houthi and government since the beginning of the war. In addition to the representatives of the two warring sides, al-Malki said that a Saudi military team would also be present.

In the past, informal and secret talks between Houthi and Saudis have taken place within Saudi Arabia and Oman. Both sides accused the failure of talks on manipulation by Saudi Arabia or Iran.

The conflict killed over 100,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions of people suffering from food and medical shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

Yemen authorities have yet to announce a confirmed case of coronavirus, but experts fear that the virus may eventually prove deadly after the years of war devastation.