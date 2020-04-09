Saudi-Russian Oil Price War Deal Forms, but Market Still Faces Coronavirus Pain

Oil-producing nations will meet Thursday with the aim of ending the expensive Saudi-Russian price war that has sent oil prices to historic lows, boosting markets and pushing some American producers to the brink of bankruptcy.

The Saudi-dominated Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will hold a video call with Russian representatives in an effort to resolve a dispute that broke out in March when Moscow parted ways with Riyadh with the proposed production cap.

Reuters reported Thursday’s video conference could produce an agreement to cut between 10 million and 15 million barrels per day, the largest ever cut by OPEC countries, ending the conflict and stabilizing prices.

Expectations of an agreement pushed Brent crude oil prices 1.2 percent to $ 33.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose 3.3 percent to $ 25.91 a barrel, after earlier rising to 6.1 percent.

Russia has signaled its willingness to cut production by around 1.6 million barrels per day, according to Bloomberg. Algeria’s energy minister said he hoped the call would bear fruit, according to Reuters.

The end of the price war will be a welcome development for producers. Russia has been working with OPEC under the OPEC-plus agreement for three years, but has rejected Saudi-led cuts designed to increase oil prices in March amid falling demand and oversupply, exacerbated by a slowing coronavirus economy.

Experts suggest Russia might try to take a larger share of the Asian market by refusing to close production, or try to force the American shale company, which has reversed the market in recent years and made the US the world’s leading oil producer.

In response, the Saudis flooded the market with oil in the hope of falling oil prices and forced Moscow to return to the table.

But even if an agreement is reached, oil producers still face an unprecedented global economic crisis and then demand slows. The corona virus pandemic still shakes up the world’s major economies, many of which are still under government-imposed locking.

Oil demand could drop another 30 percent, according to a Reuters report, even from historic lows. Since the beginning of this year, crude oil prices have halved. Coupled with low demand, countries are expanding their oil stocks that are ready for economic recovery. In the US, for example, oil stocks rose by 15.2 million barrels over the past week, the biggest historical weekly increase.

The lack of demand has even raised fears that countries and companies will actually run out of oil storage space. Industry analyst IHS Markit has warned that the first half of 2020 will see an increase of 1.8 billion in global oil inventories, even though there is only around 1.6 billion of storage space.

American oil producers have encouraged President Donald Trump to help end the price war. The president said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, and stated the conflict would soon end. Trump also touted low oil prices as a victory for American consumers.

Red Cross officials measure the temperature of participants of the 178th meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on March 5.

ALEX HALADA / AFP through Getty Images / Getty