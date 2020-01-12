Saudis’ Aramco raises $ 29.4 billion worldwide for largest IPO

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Aramco of Saudi Arabia raised $ 29.4 billion in the world’s largest IPO, exceeding the oil company’s initial listing by $ 5 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of the subscribers to the IPO, exercised the option to place 450 million additional shares that were originally separated to avoid price fluctuations. The $ 8.53 shares were placed with investors during the bookbuilding process, a stabilization period that ended on Friday.

“The 450 million shares that were subject to the over-allotment option were allocated to investors during the bookbuilding process, and therefore no further shares are offered on the market today,” the company said in a statement to the Saudi Arabian stock exchange

The share rose from 1.5 percent to 1.725 percent of the company’s value.

In December, the company announced that it had raised $ 25.6 billion by selling 3 billion shares at a price of $ 8.53.

At the close on Sunday on the Tadawul stock exchange in Saudi Arabia, the share closed at 0.57 percent. The stock price of $ 9.28 or $ 34.8 is 8.8 percent above the IPO price.

This gives the company an overall valuation of $ 1.86 trillion. Apple, based in the United States, is worth $ 1.15 trillion.

The IPO was largely based on private individuals and wealthy Gulf investors and funds, with Saudi government institutions investing nearly $ 2.3 billion in the offering.

The kingdom had originally expected to raise up to $ 100 billion.

Saudi Arabia plans to transfer funds for projects and initiatives targeting the Vision 2030 plan to the public investment fund. The nation has tried to diversify by shifting hydrocarbon revenue.

“We expect PIF’s investment focus to be primarily domestic, which could contribute to oil-free growth,” said Fitch Ratings in a note released before the company was listed.

The previous IPO record was set at $ 25 billion by the IPO of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba in 2014.

Aramco, which accounts for one in eight barrels of crude oil produced, had a $ 68.19 billion profit on sales of $ 217.1 billion in the first nine months of last year. In 2018, 13.6 million barrels of oil equivalent were produced every day.