Saul Rubinek’s career took him to Fr Freiden’s Unforgiven

Welcome to Random Roles, where we talk about the characters that make a career. Catch: They don’t know in advance what roles we’re going to talk about.

Actor: Saul Rubinek He began his acting career in Canada, started a theater career and sometimes opted for camera work to maximize profits, but changed his gear over time and eventually started providing more film and TV jobs. It began in the 1980s when he won his first feature film (Soup for One), but Rubinek actually found his feet and began to shine as a character actor, earning fame in critically acclaimed action films like Wall. Street, Unforgiven and True Romance. In recent years, Rubinek has been a small screen staple like Artie Nielsen in the Syfy Series 13, and can now be hunt for Nazis alongside Carol Kane and Al Pacino at the Amazon Hunters.

Hunters (2020 -) – “Murray Markowitz”

A.V. Club: How did you find your way into this series? Did they come to you or listen?

Saul Rubinek: Yes, there was a listening situation. Somehow I felt that I was born to play this role, and they did. (Laughs.)

AVC: So there were people who were hunting Nazis in the 70s?

SR: I do not know how many Nazi hunters are in this period. But people are unaware that there is something called Operation Paperclip, which the CIA and the American government are looking for the best in the Nazi regime, which could help the Cold War against Russia. And to speak up, many other people who have hired, paid, and recognized the American war effort against NASA and the Russians have “cut the paper.”

AVC: That is, there are elements of truth for hunters, right?

SR: Yes, it’s not a documentary series. (Laughter.) I want to say that it is based on true events and is inspired. Like Simon Wiesenthal, there were some people who could legally follow the Nazis. But they are vigilant, and we are dealing with revenge scenarios in this series of vigilantes, where the consequences of using violence for revenge. The themes, which are as intense and sometimes humorous as the series, are the value and consequence of revenge. My character, Murray, is a man who is now an atheist because of this tragedy and escapes a Holocaust that goes to the bottom of the earth where revenge is taken.

Red Emma (1974) – “Kreiderman”

AVC: We are trying to get back as much as possible in an actor’s camera career, and at least based on IMDb seems to be a program called Red Emma.

SR: I was the founder of a Taurus Free Theater, where a beautiful playwright Carol Bolt wrote a play called Red Emma. I had a very small role. The first drama was directed by a man who, I think, was a documentary director. But his name was Allan King. With two L. That is, not a comedian, but a Canadian director. But it was filming, and if I worked on a full day, it would be a lot! (Laughter.) But it was one of the first original Canadian plays in the early 1970’s. I was very young.

AVC: How did you get into action first?

SR: I was an immigrant kid. I was born in a refugee camp. I did not speak English for about six years. I grew up on the streets of Montreal and speak Hebrew and French. Since I was a street kid while in Montreal, I started a lot of fights. Before Hitler stopped it, my father was an actor in the Yiddish theater and now he has come to a new country and has to work differently because he does not speak English well and is no longer an actor. But she’s always been in love with the theater and when I accidentally saw one of the kids at the age of 7 or 8 … When we were living in a new city, her tendency to fight at a young age had to stop, but only with other children to get me out of the street. I came to the children’s theater classes. And my metaphor was that someone threw me into the water and I didn’t know I was a fish until then. (Laughter.) And I never left that environment. Talking about these stories was something I fell in love with very quickly. I have done it since then.

Rimshots (1976) – author

AVC: There are several other early roles that are especially interesting to your colleagues in The Rimshots.

SR: Wonderful! Wow. It brings back memories. Earlier there was SCTV, and Catherine continued to be part of the Twin City, after the absence of Hara, Dave Thomas and Andrea Martin, indeed. I was not a member of Second City. I was in another theater group that was improvising, but not different, not necessarily comedy. We knew each other, and I was their admirer. Somewhere in the mid-1970s, a sitcom pilot was created about a touring comedy team of us, which was a wonderful cast. We shot the pilot, and then – for whatever reason, it was rebuilt, and they did it as a series with a different title. But there is one copy of the Rimshots. It was a very early half-hour single-camera sitcom and eventually turned into a four-camera show.

One of the reasons we didn’t want to do that at the time was that they wanted to do two shows a week on four cameras and we thought the quality was going to go down, and CBC’s in those days was weird when it came to acting. We read from the paper that the show was filmed and that our contract had no other choice. In a network, there will be an option with the participation of an actor before piloting. They did not do this. So we were able to get out of it and do other things. But I really loved being a pilot. In fact, the director of that pilot was a man named George Bloomfield, who continued to lead the majority of SCTV.

Peep Show (1976) – author

AVC: The details are a bit sketchy, but at the same time, it’s like you’re working with another future-SCTV connection: You and Martin starred in an episode of The Short Peep Show.

SR: “Who is Goldberg?” Called It was a play written by a guy named Louis Del Grande on the stage. The CBC Peep Show was doing an anthology series – young David Cronenberg was one of the series’ makers, and this show was about a gay character who chose another character who was gay. and they deny that they are gay. And then I did another part of the Peep Show. But it was a very funny Pinter-esque comedy that had disappeared since then. That is, CBC used to delete ribbons due to inventory. It is an extraordinary date that they have lost because of some bureaucratic stupidity. So much original material … that is, like one of the first television pieces by Marty Short to date! Can be.

But that same year, I was in another episode of The Peep Show that maybe a gay character – who I played for the first time – had to come out and the only problem with the character was that he should come out. It was 1977 or so and it was … not an ordinary departure for Canadian television. Or somewhere else, in fact, in those days. So I was very proud of that series. But it made sense, because the drama director at the time was John Hirsch, one of the founders of many Canadian theaters, and he was a gay man and a Holocaust survivor. In those days the Rimshots opened the doors to us, including the actors and all the actors and directors on the Peep Show. The mid-1970s was a very exciting time in Canadian television. Of course, Canada is more interesting than what happens in feature films.

Soup for one (1982) – “Allan”

SR: Interesting, I just met Quentin Tarantino for the first time. Although I was in the True Romance written by director Tony Scott and Tarantino 28 years ago, I had never met him before! But once I went to the screen … I met in Hollywood and she knew who I was immediately … and she cooked Soup for One! Of course, since he works in a video store, Quentin has probably traced all of that store’s inventory. (Laughs.) It may be one of the secrets of their brightness. But he was brought up. I haven’t thought about it for years.

It was my first major role, but very few people saw it. It was a Warner Brothers movie written and directed by a young man named Jonathan Kaufer. It took me and the late Marcia Strassman from New York to take on the role of a lonely boy looking for love … It was a very funny place: He came to the police station and said he had a sketch artist to pull him. , and think that there is a really missing person, but only a fantasy, a missing person, in his life. Once he is painted, he is chased away, but he finally meets his wife, Marcia Strassman, in New York. Very Woody Allen-ish and a very funny movie that no one has ever seen. (Laughs.) It was made very cheap, but it was made for Warner Brothers and it was the beginning of my film career in the United States after years of being a Canadian actor.

Death ship (1980) – “Jackie”

SR: We said Death Baku when we threw it. (Laughter.) A theater friend of mine plays Nick Mancuso. Spectacular cast. George Kennedy, Richard Crenna, Kate Reid … nice people. (Laughs.) I mean, it’s a horror movie, a Nazi fantasy ship, and I’m a ship comic. I was killed instantly. I think I died in the first ten minutes. But I remember that we were shooting in Alabama, in the Gulf, and I went to the office where I had to sign some papers, releases and things, and there was no one else. I was reading the document, but I could see five key cast members in the water from the troop window … and the table on the table read: “Under no circumstances should it be spilled in the dirty waters.”

Agency (1980) – “Sam Goldstein”

SR: My first movie was Agency with Robert Mitchum and Lee Majors. It was pretty cool. And it was a very funny thing. I was offered that role. I didn’t listen to it. It was a terrible role. Not a very good movie, but a good role. As you can imagine, I was very excited to get to know Robert Mitchum. I remember meeting him and saying, “Oh, you’re playing Goldstein.” “Yes,” I said. He said: “You are your best-written role in this wonderful movie. You’re the best thing in the movie! “I said, ‘Don’t worry, Mr Mitchum: I’ll be!’ (Laughs.) I liked it. I liked that.

Then I watched him work on his screenplay and thought, “Isn’t that interesting? Although this guy is not a big-screen script like a thriller, he still does it with a fine tooth comb. “Then I saw” N.A.R. “writes, turns the page, and then writes” N.A.R. “again. I said,” What is this? “(Grown up.)” No action is required. ”

True Romance (1993) – “Lee Donowitz”

SR: Don’t forget that when I listened to it, Tarantino was not a movie because the Reserve Dogs had not yet come out. It was a period of two to three months. That is why no one had ever read such a strange mixture of humor and savagery and violence and humor in a scenario beforehand. And I’m really uncertain about it.

I also had an event with Tony Scott – I’ve talked about this story before, but it must be very funny – because it stopped me in the middle of the hearing, and with a cocktail crash he said what I really wanted was “Joel.” The character’s name was Lee. So I said, “Joel?” And he said, “Joel Silver was the guy based on the character. I just worked with Joel in the last guy scout.” “Yes, I don’t know who Joel Silver is. “Yeah, it doesn’t matter. But I’ll give you some information about it.” I said, “Oooookay …”

Then he started to imitate someone I never met, ask someone to copy it. I said, “Maybe you’re looking for a different actor because there are better actors than me and I don’t know how to do it.” And he turned to the casting manager and I didn’t know the sense of humor at the time to see Tony Scott joking, So I took it seriously and said, “I thought you wanted that part.” I only saw red. I said, “Hey, Tony, it’s not worth it.” I also got up and said, “That’s good. It’s a character.” And he canceled all the other auditions and I ended up with a role. Because I told Tony to run away from Scott. Which is why I don’t recommend trying out actors during the hearings! (Laughter.) I only did it because I didn’t do it purposefully. I’m angry!

Wall Street (1987) – “Harold Salt”

SR: The person who sheds Wall Street was a beautiful woman named Risa Bramon; Risa was a casting director, but at the time, she was directing me in a play in New York, and she also brought me along. I don’t remember if Oliver Stone still won an Oscar for Plato, or if the movie was just that, but I know it was flat and everyone wanted to be on Wall Street. But you couldn’t get a script while listening. You will only get Stage 5. But first you have to meet with him.

So I met her and she knew some of my work and said, “Do you have anything against small roles?” I said, “Not really. It depends on the role. “He said: Yes, there are many things you can do about this. Here’s a bunch of different characters. Go see them. “And I really got a script to read! But I couldn’t take it. So I had to go to another room. When I read the script, I went back and said, “Okay, this is the character I want to play. He is Gordon Gecko’s lawyer. “And he said,” Oh, no, no. It looks like you’re in your thirties. I’m looking for someone in his 60s. “I said,” Well, that’s what I want. ”

I was already talking about her uniqueness, and I was not particularly gracious, because I didn’t think it would fit in with me and I wouldn’t get anything. So I said, “That’s the role I want to play.” And he said, “Why not?” I said, “Well, I came back from Poland with my CBC parents to reunite with the farmers they were hiding during the Holocaust. I filmed and produced this documentary and now I am going to edit my version because CBC has the right to make my own version. and I also have the right to mine and somehow have to finance all the post-production. And this character, the character of the lawyer, works in very different places. That’s what I pay the most. “He liked this answer and thrown me. After working for several weeks on Wall Street, I was able to help finance the production. Funny, isn’t it? And quite hired. (Laughter.) But my profitability has given me a role!

Nixon (1995) – “Herb Klein”

Dick (1999) – “Henry Kissinger”

SR: I don’t remember much about Nixon. The role I wanted most, albeit strangely, ended up playing Dick, but I didn’t stop for Nixon. Although (Stone) initially thought of me for Kissinger. But then he decided that I wanted Paul Sorvino to replace me, so I said, “Beautiful.” But I ended up playing a small role in it. It wasn’t a very memorable experience for me because I didn’t do much.

Working with Dan Hedaya was one of the highlights of my career, and Dick was a different story. I mean, I saw an event that we and I both prayed in the Oval Office, and he couldn’t stop laughing. It was a perfect Nixon. Look at the spill there! Kirsten Dunst, 18, Michelle Williams, 18, Will Ferrell, and God knows who else. Everyone is in that wonderful movie! A brilliant cast. But it was not so successful then. There was some sort of confusion because the people who knew and appreciated Watergate were older and didn’t look at this young comedy, and the teenagers didn’t know anything about Watergate, so they didn’t want to see it. But it turned into a kind of movie, and it’s really awful. A very funny movie.

SR: Yes, it is a highlight of memory. In fact, I’m getting ready for a performance – a good, five-act play – a play written by Ethan Cohen in Los Angeles in the fall, and I’ll be doing it at the Atlantic Theater in New York starting late May. I’ve listened to Cohen’s brothers several times throughout my career and never played, and it was my first language, as I said, to merge Yiddish and French, to make a French accent. nothing. I know French well.

I had really bright suits on that dick, but a special part of us was designed as an actor game, because most of us were just sitting in the back or sitting with each other. Of course, we have to train. We trained a few days before production started, then we went and went back a few days before we started shooting. So shooting was a really interesting experience and a very well written material. Watch how Ethan and Joel work together as symbiotic as both author and director … It was a really great experience. In my life, I have only dealt with two Westerners, and both have been exceptional.

In human suffering (1992) – “Laurence Moncrief“

Unforgiven (1992) – “W.W. Beauty ”

SR: I was working with Jack Nicholson on a movie called Man Trouble. It was just before my daughter was born. My daughter Hannah, who plays my daughter on the hunt, was born in the middle of shooting Man Trouble. Jack and I became friends and heard that Clint would be watching the movie ofwood – not yet called Unforgiven and saying, “If you want to hear …” And he gave me some advice. I took this advice as well. Now it was to do something that the actors did as usual, but did not do in 1991. He advised me not to make my own tape and not go to the casting office.

Now I know that Jack Nicholson hadn’t listened for years, but he knew Clint, and he said something really interesting to me. He said, “You will not meet him.” I said, “Why not?” What I mean by that is that I had enough authority at the time, not to be audited by the casting director, and I could go straight to meet the director. But sometimes, for some reason, without a director, you had to get into a cast and tape, and then tapes are sent. It was not an excellent process. But it’s never a big process because you don’t have the chance to do it once, maybe twice, and you get one or two notes. Not nice, it may be different now. But now it is common for actors to tape themselves because it is so easy to buy equipment. You can do it on your iPhone and it is the best equipment they can get these days. But in 1991 this was not common.

I said, “Why can’t I meet her?” He said, “I don’t think he can meet actors.” But then I learned why he didn’t meet actors and why they only listened to tapes. I made the Beijing proposal. I made my own band tape more than required scenes, which was another suggestion from Jack. That’s why I owe it to Jack Nicholson, for my part in unforgiven. Really good advice! (Laughs.)

I quickly got up and when I asked Clint about it, he told me, “Your ribbon is out.” I told him the story of Jack Nicholson. And he said, “Yes, that’s right! All the rest were alike. Your share is gone.” I said, “Alright, why don’t you meet the actors? You are the actor!” And he said, “That’s why. I can’t say no to everybody!” “I want to say. I know what it is like to be nervous about hearing. I’ve spent most of my life listening and not feeling, so I really feel for the actors and need some distance.” It was really interesting.

AVC: And what was your experience working with him as a director?

SR: If you didn’t have a famous face … If you got the support and knew the sociology of what people do on TV series, maybe you need a lot of time to figure out who the director is. (Laughter.) He has a staff that has worked with him for many years, so he’s a very quiet, cooperative team. It should be lauded that it was just like what the other West did, and it was a very quiet, cooperative set. But the Cohen brothers also work with the same staff they have worked with for years. When you trust people and work with the same professionals over and over again, there is a shorthand created and there is a way to work with other professions, not just in the field of film making but also in collaboration with people. kept to a minimum.

So the shooting was beautiful, though, let me tell you … (Confused.) We all loved to do that, of course, but we knew we were making a movie where Clinton would be shot and unarmed. teenager. So our favorite expression was “Five in France”. We said, “It will stop watching this movie: Five people in France.” (Laughs.) “This movie should be the title.” Who knew he would be as successful as he was? Of course, we all loved it, but we thought, “Do I not believe that the American public would be ready to become a bounty hunter who kills an unarmed child for his hero, Clint Eastwood?”

It was such a brilliant post. What I remembered about it was that almost nothing was changed. The scripts would end in rainbow colors, with each color having a different writing date. But when we started, our script was white pages and when we finished it was all white pages, meaning nothing changed. Especially in the late ’70s, I started to meet David Folk, who wrote. Originally, Francis Ford was purchased by Coppola as a project to direct Francis, but then for no apparent reason and sold it to Clint, who waited 10 years until he felt he was old enough to play. role. When I had to meet David a few years after filming, he said he had no such experience. (Laughter.) Something he wrote was something on the screen. You can imagine how emotional and shocking this experience was for the screenwriter.

AVC: How was Gene Hackman? People say that he is very tense, but he is a good person.

SR: He is a great craftsman. I mean, in fact, an artist. And draws. He drew a sketch like the character I drew here. Especially off-screen conversations were not. He is a very personal person, I have found. But as the cameras rolled, he was so involved that you had to come right away. The rod was removed immediately so you could be with him. I think that is one of the reasons why Oscar was awarded. It was prepared willingly.

I’ll give you the story of Gene Hackman. Very simple. The gigantic dialogue scene that I had to do with me and Richard Harris in prison … It was a day with the weather covered. That picture was not supposed to be that day. Something had to be pulled and then the weather changed so he couldn’t hit the outside. So everything moved to prison… and Gene was ready for anything. It was pretty cool. I would like to say that he had more dialogue on stage than me or Richard. Once again, it was not difficult for us to learn our lines. But he could not do it soon enough. Prepared. And it was excellent. I had to spend some time with her and finally had to hear some great stories about Dustin Hoffman being a guest companion when they were young, struggling actors in the Pasadena Playhouse days. Yes, it was an honor to work with him. It was excellent.

AVC: You worked with Richard Harris before.

SR: I’ve worked with Richard twice before. Yeah, I didn’t see Richard awake … (Laughter.) But for the third time, I was working with him and he was excited to work. It’s really funny. I’ll tell you this Richard Harris story. He used his cartoons and would go, “Saul, what do you think?” Do I do it this way? Or should I do that? No, listen to it! “And he would make his lines and ask me for feedback. I said, “Richard, you forgot that I worked twice before you.” I will help you on your lines for an hour and I will completely lose you in the time we hit, and no one will be able to look at you. So fuck yourself. Make it all by yourself. I’m not helping you. “(Laughter.) I said,” I know all your plots! “He just laughed and said,” Ah, I shouldn’t forget. Well, I’ll try it again! “It was fun. And very generous. A great storyteller. A great guy.

It’s easier (1999-2002) – “Donny Douglas”



AVC: When you played the easiest role in Don Frey, was it intended to be a long story arc first?

SR: No, there were three episodes at first. But the interesting thing is that since Daphne was formerly a blatant lover, her thoughts were really a threat to Niles, who secretly loved Daphne. If they hadn’t been a bitter person, then the relationship between Daphne and Donny would have been much more serious. And they worked so well that they could see that this ghost could continue to marry and see what would happen. So it went on: To me, the characterization of the character and the beautiful Daphne was a very successful idea because it was obviously just a superficial relationship. things. More seriously, it really posed a threat to Niles and created a really interesting tension and humor in the series that the audience loved.

It was one of those shows that was kind of like lightning in the glass. Now you have to remember that the Kelsey (Grammerin) character came from Cheers, so there was already an internal audience, but … it was strange. We, the actors, did not spend a long working week because most of the show was spontaneous. Many sitcoms of the day, such as Seinfeld or Friends, would take about three to four days. We played a small acting game in front of the audience, doing each scene a couple of times and moving on. We went there in time, drank, never left in the morning, and our training days were no more than six-hour days, except for a technical day. There were only three days a week. One day it was unreadable so we could leave after reading. So the writers used their donkeys and we were very spontaneous as a cast, so there was actually a missing feeling because it didn’t work out, and because the writing was so brilliant. It was a very special, one-off experience to make this show.

You know, we did it for 300 people in the studio. But I remember when I was on a trip with a friend, I was away from my young children, only for a few days. I went to Vegas to throw craps, play a little poker and just get away. I could not pass through the hotel lobby because of people who know me! (Laughter.) I didn’t really have that experience. Millions, millions, and millions of people have gone through my mind for a while. Çünki o şounun tamaşaçıları çox idi. Bunu hər həftə 10, 15, 20 milyon insan izləyirdi! Buna görə də xatırlayıram. Getdim “Oh, bağışla! Oyan, Şaul! Sən böyük şoudasan! ” Amma bunu bir studiya auditoriyası qarşısında edərkən bu barədə düşünmürsən, bilirsinizmi?

Anbar 13 (2009-2014) – “Artie Nielsen”

SR: Anbar 13 mənim karyeramın ən yaxşı təcrübələrindən biri idi. Mənə böyük bir rol verildi və mənim “sehrbazın şagirdi” olan Allison Scagliotti, mənimlə birlikdə başladığı və bütün illəri etdiyində cəmi 18 yaşında olduğu üçün işləməyim üçün çox böyük bir bəxtim gətirdi. Əslində o, bu gün yalnız burada yazmış olduğum yeni bir pyesi oxuyurdu. Belə ki, əla idi. Ancaq bu şouda həqiqətən fövqəladə olan şey, Sci-Fi Şəbəkəsinin yayda özlərini Syfy adlandıran Warehouse 13-in təqdim etdiyi yayda yenidən marka etməsi idi. Amma əminəm ki, banka qədər hər şey güldülər. (Gülür.) Şou abidə baxımından uğurlu alındı. Həqiqətən çox şey dəyişdi. Bir ailə şousu olduğu üçün həqiqətən də fəxr etdim. Konvensiyalara gedəcək və həqiqətən 6 yaşdan 86 yaşa qədər olan azarkeşlərlə görüşərdik, çünki hər kəs üçün fərqli bir şey var idi. Heç vaxt çox şiddətli deyildi, amma çox gülməli idi. Gözəl bir yumor hissi var idi.

Demək olar ki, bütün ömrü boyu şou qaçışı olan Cek Kenni hələ də mənim dostumdur və şou üçün əla ata siması idi. Ssenariləri vaxtından əvvəl yazdıqları üçün təkcə yazıçılar otağında deyil, həm də birlikdə yetişdirməyi və birlikdə gətirməyi bacaran çox böyük bir qrup idi. This was a very unusual situation for me, in regards to people doing a television series. What I mean by that is, very often the writers are in a different city, and sometimes they’re in a different time zone, where the writers are in Los Angeles and you’re in New York or Toronto shooting on the set with a director who’s been given orders to “shoot it as written.” And you can’t get hold of people if something happens on the set, and if you need to make changes, then compromises are made, and all this stuff to do with the show.

Well, Jack and Syfy/NBC-Universal, for whatever reason, they had the money to start early enough so that they were far enough ahead on the scripts that Jack was able to be in Toronto with us, which meant that—as a head writer on a show—he was able to see things in rehearsal that happened spontaneously and immediately incorporate it into the writing of the show. Actors who came on the show as guests commented on it right away, because actors are used to not having that luxury and not having that ability to be spontaneous. But here they were able to, because of the culture that Jack Kenny created, along with the studio and the network. They created a culture where that kind of magic could happen. And that’s one of the reasons that the show was so successful: because of the spontaneity on the set.

SR: Brent Spiner and I worked together on stage in 1979 at the Public Theater in New York. But we hadn’t worked together since, and there had been one season of Star Trek: The Next Generation at this point, which I’d watched and liked a lot.

I was on a plane, going to L.A. to visit a friend of mine. And on the plane I met another friend, Tim Bond, who I’d worked with in Ottawa years earlier in children’s theater. And he was coming to L.A. to direct his second episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. And I said, “Wow! You know, I’m a friend of Brent Spiner’s, and I love the show. I would love to visit the set. Where are you shooting?” He said, “The Paramount lot.” I said, “Great!” He said, “I’ll tell Brent, and I’m sure he’ll be fine with it.”

So I went up to my friend’s house, where I was staying, and in those days there weren’t cell phones, really. Well, at 2 o’clock in the morning, the phone rang. My friends weren’t too happy about getting the phone call. (Laughs.) But it was an urgent call from Tim Bond. And I remember him saying, “How badly do you want to visit the set?” I said, “What the hell? Why, what happened?” He said, “My guest star”… he couldn’t work anymore… And Brent said, “Saul’s in town, so maybe?” So there was no audition process. I had some reputation at that time, so I was approved pretty quickly. And at two or three in the morning, I had to drive from wherever I was—Santa Monica or Malibu—and get costume-fitted and all that stuff, so I could start work. So that was an amazing experience for me. The whole show was almost a two-hander between Brent and I.

Several years later, we got to recapitulate that experience when he was cast for an entire season of Warehouse 13 as a dark character, a nemesis for me. So he and I got work together again, and that was great, too.

Driving Miss Daisy (1992)—“Boolie Werthan”

AVC: You were in the pilot for a TV version of Driving Miss Daisy.

SR: I was! I worked with Joan Plowright, who had already worked with my mother and father in a movie called Avalon. I was the first Jewish Boolie. (Laughs.)

What I remember about that pilot was that it was written by Alfred Uhry, it starred Robert Guillaume as Hoke, and it was the Zanucks who produced it, the same people who did the Oscar-winning movie. It was a high-quality script because it went back to the one-act play format, because we were doing it as a four-camera. A great script, a great story. But… Now, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there was a tremendous reaction against Driving Miss Daisy, the movie version, because it was about a servant in a house. There were a lot of objections to the content of that, even though it was a highly honored Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

It was a very well-done sitcom, really well-written. It should’ve been picked up. But it was shot on the night of the L.A. Riots. We went into the studio in the day, and by the time we came out from shooting it, L.A. was on fire that night because of the riots. Which was a harbinger of what was going to happen to the show. There was no way a show like Driving Miss Daisy, with that content, in a racially divided city, was going to get a pickup order. There was a coalition that came out against it: The NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League… A coalition of people had statements saying that the show should not be on the air. So it wasn’t on the air.

And The Band Played On (1993)—“Dr. Jim Curran”

SR: When I met (director) Roger Spottiswoode, I was going to audition for two different roles. One was a Jewish guy who was in the CDC, and the other was a non-Jewish guy who was also in the CDC, kind of a bean-counter and an antagonist guy, who I much preferred. I said, “I really don’t want to audition for two roles, because my experience is that you end up with neither. My instincts are to go with the non-Jewish character. Do you have any objection with someone who looks like me playing this guy?” He said, “Not at all! Why are you interested in that one?” I said, “Well, he’s not a good guy. I like playing bad guys. They’re usually the more interesting roles. And this guy, he’s very bottom-line, he’s very resistant to change, he’s like, ‘Do you know how much this is gonna cost?’ And I think that’s an interesting character, given what’s happening in the AIDS epidemic.”

Ticket To Heaven (1981)—“Larry”

SR: Ticket To Heaven was based on a true story in a series of articles written in the newspaper by the guy my character was based on. It was about a guy who had gone into a Unification church retreat in order to rescue a friend who had already been caught up in the Moonies and then eventually kidnapped by his family and deprogrammers to get him out of that world.

It was made up of a lot of actors who were part of the alternative theater scene in Toronto. So it was a cast of actor who were really a theater troupe. We all knew each other from the theater. It was one of the first films that Kim Cattrall was ever in, the great actor Robert Joy was in it, Nick Mancuso was in it, who I was in Death Ship with. (Laughs.) In fact, that’s who I was visiting in L.A. when the Star Trek: The Next Generation thing happened!

But it was a group who knew each other from the theater world. It won the Best Picture award at the Canadian equivalent of the Oscars, and I won Best Supporting Actor. It was the beginning of a lot of our careers, in that way. It was a really well-done movie about that subject. You’d find that it holds up in many ways, that movie, if you saw it now. In fact, my wife Elinor told me that when she was at the University Of Toronto, it was kind of required viewing for undergraduates or freshmen, because there were a lot of Moonies recruiting people, and you wanted to understand something about how that worked. I actually went undercover at one point in prep for the role, to a Unification Church seminar, in order to see what it was like. It was a really intense experience.

What was really done in detail was that it showed the indoctrination techniques, which were prisoner-of-war techniques used by North Koreans to recruit people very quickly without using violence or torture: using lack of sleep, no protein, and not being alone, singing together, providing a feeling of community… It was called “snapping,” I believe was the phrase used by psychologists, about what happens to people when there’s a moment where they’re very vulnerable to suggestion. A physiological change can happen to people when they’re vulnerable, and they can actually be recruited and indoctrinated. It’s not an intellectual process alone. You need people who are ready for it. They were always looking for recruits who were educated but directionless and looking for purpose in life. People they could make use of. It was insidious. And the film showed not only how the recruitment could happen to a very bright guy, but it showed in detail what the programming was like, and the deprogramming sequence is extraordinary and will hold up today. It’s really just extraordinarily well done.

.