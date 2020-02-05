Savages’ Jehnny Beth shares’ Flower ‘from the solo album’ To Love Is To Live ‘

The wild “Jehnny Beth” have shared their new single “Flower” and announced details of their debut solo album “To Love Is To Live”.

When they arrived on May 8, Flood (Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Depeche Mode, U2), Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, legendary film composer) and their long-time co-creator Johnny Hostile produced “To Love Is To Live”. The album also features guest appearances by Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and Joe Talbot by IDLES.

Beth’s new single ‘Flower’, which ties in with ‘I’m The Man’, is a dark but intimate and boiling track that is driven by an electronic pulse as it gets thoughtful: “She loves me and I love her, I’m not sure how to please her ”.

Beth spoke to NME about the origins of the album, saying that it was the first time she had a revelation after hearing about Bowie’s death in 2016.

“That night when I was in LA, I opened my phone at 3am and saw that (Bowie) was dead and couldn’t sleep, so I listened to his music all night,” said Beth.

“I was obviously very sad, but also very aware that death is part of life. One day I’ll be gone, so I felt like there was something I haven’t done – and that was this record.

The artwork for Jehnny Beth’s solo album “To Love Is To Live”

She added: “It took me a while to get there, but the night Bowie died was certainly the beginning of the way to this record.”

Beth also promised that the record would be “a mixture of light and dark and hard and soft” and lyrically deal with “self-reclamation, border sexuality and dealing with what makes us human”.

Jehnny Beth – Steve Gullick

With Savages “on a break” since 2016, Beth has worked on a number of other projects.

She not only hosted her own show Start Making Sense on Beats 1, but also gave guest voices for Gorillaz and toured with them on ‘Humanz’, recorded a number of acting roles and wrote the score for the film XY Chelsea Johnny Hostile with a partner and staff member started her own music TV show in France and debuted in the latest season of Peaky Blinders with new solo music.

The track that aired in the season was “I’m The Man”. Director Anthony Byrne had its premiere last month with a video that featured a spoken word Cillian Murphy cameo.

Beth’s upcoming tour dates are listed below:

MARCH

8 – London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

CAN

29 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

31 – Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

JUNE

2 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

4 – Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique

5 – Barcelona, ​​Spain @ Primavera Festival

9 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

10 – Marina Di Ravena, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

12 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Festival

30 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

JULY

3 – Ewjik, The Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

4 – Arras, France @ Main Square Festival 2020

15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

18 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater

22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts

25 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 a.m. Club