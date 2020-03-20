Savannah Guthrie Offers Adorable Update From The Bed Bureau ”- News Information

% MINIFYHTMLfffbd5cf10a40cd8bbe9a5100d9ecb8711%

Savannah GuthrieKids are the cutest collaborators.

For Friday’s episode of TODAY, the reporter, who is getting out of the house while recovering from a sore throat, gave the co-host Hoda Kotb Y Harry smith An update on how it is. His colleagues also caught up with their children. valley, 5 and Charles, 3, who made an adorable appearance during the episode.

“I have Vale and Charlie with me,” she said as she snuggled with her little babies. “We’ve done a lot of FaceTiming with friends. They’re here in their pajamas … from the Office & # 39; Bedhead Bureau & # 39;”.

On Wednesday, the favorite fan presenter began working from home after suffering from “a mild sore throat and nose.” Coincidentally the morning episode from her basement with Hoda, Savannah explained her condition: “This is what happened, I wasn’t feeling my best, sore throat, some cold, I wouldn’t think that, but we’re in periods different, right? “

“So very carefully, and also to really model the oversight that the CDC is seeking for all of us now,” he continued. “We follow the advice of the NBC medical team and that is why I am here, working from home as we speak. And we are still together and will broadcast this show.”

Holding the light of spirits, he added, “Well, we’re really immersed in society now, aren’t we, Hoda?”

Like Savannah, Hoda also had to adapt to have her toddlers. Haley Joy, 3 and Hope Katerina, 11 months, at home. During Hoda and Jenna, the mother of two expressed that her oldest daughter continued her favorite online music class. Before the show, Hoda posted on Instagram a sweet video from her child’s lesson, where she can be seen flowering the oil as she follows her teacher through FaceTime.

“You know what I wanted about starting this class, is that he called all the kids and said he had never had a bigger class because you can usually go to class, or you can’t,” Hoda said. during the episode. . “Everybody’s on fire and it’s all faces and everybody’s done their thing. And he called his name and Haley said, ‘He said my name! He said the name of Hope! “Because he said, ‘Haley and Hope, I know you’re there! “

