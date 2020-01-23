Save on Faherty’s quilted jacket

It’s a good time to find some great outerwear deals at Huckberry, and a Faherty Brand titanic CPO jacket with blanket lining is one of the best. The Faherty CPO is based on military field jackets from the 1960s (see double breast pockets and fisheye buttons), but gives Faherty’s familiar coziness a brushed cotton blanket lining.

I haven’t blown any steam here and have really neglected my other jackets since picking up one in November. I have to point out that I wear the Faherty CPO less. It was a mild winter, so I didn’t turn to my insulated pea coat too often, and this thing effortlessly covers button-downs and crew-neck sweatshirts. On some days, the office is a polar vortex for some reason. I’ll even wear it inside. It’s an understatement and nobody’s eyes.

Faherty’s prices are always high, that’s my main complaint, but $ 138 seems to be more than fair for years of hard use. Rugged Gray is currently available in S-XL, while Sulfur-Dyed Black is only available in M-L. You know what to do.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.