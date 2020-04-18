Save the City: How Seattle Big Companies Tie Up to Flatten Curves

Tom Lynch At the leadership meeting on Tuesday morning, we didn’t expect the world to change, or at least his perception of it. He talked about the budget for fiscal year 2021 and was hoping to probably get a little more familiar with his team. It was February 25th, and Lynch was the director of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for just four weeks. So he was walking in the hallway of the hatch and had a hard time finding the right meeting room.

Lynch is also an epidemiologist at a prestigious Seattle-based institute and has devoted time to the agenda of the Trevor Bedford conference, which has been tracking the SARS-CoV-2 known as SARS-CoV-2 since early January. I was there. Lynch describes Bedford as “very humble” and “modest,” but he secured the room that morning because a quiet computer biologist made a harsh forecast of how the virus would affect Seattle. . People became incredibly quiet and just listened, ”said Lynch. “At the same time, everyone in the room realized that what he was talking about could really change our lives,” Lynch vividly remembers. “When you understand what this is, you remember where you were.”

What this was was still a completely immeasurable proposition for most of the world’s largest cities of 3.5 million. “Social distance” was not yet in the vocabulary. At that time, the Seattle people were preparing for a technical conference in March and a fundraiser in spring. People were looking forward to the Seattle Storm match, Pattis Smith’s concert, and the Emerald City Comic Con, a beloved annual gathering of 100,000 superfans scheduled for mid-March each year. .

If people knew that, COVID-19 was at least a threat that seemed to be off the sea. Washington reported only one known case. A 35-year-old man from Snohomish County outside Seattle, traveled to Wuhan in mid-January and returned to Japan to fall ill. He was treated and recovered. For those who maintained the score, it was Washington-1, Coronavirus-0. But that morning in late February, Bedford surrounded the situation in a completely different way. The virus was urgent, even if it was an existential threat that might not yet exist. Lynch received the message and the next morning, Lynch overturned the agenda at a breakfast meeting with Fred Hatch’s board executives.

“I think this whole conversation should be spent talking about COVID-19. It’s very likely that you’ll be down the Seattle pike,” Lynch said managing the Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group. I told the director Matt McKill Wayne. Venture capital company. McKill Wayne left and immediately called his VC colleague.

Another person looking at Bedford’s data was former Washington Governor Christine “Chris” Gregoire. She was former Chairman of Fred Hutch from 2005 to 2013 and is now responsible for an organization called Challenge Seattle. organ. This includes many prominent Fortune 500 companies and organizations including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Costco, Boeing, Nordstrom, Alaska Air and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The group was founded to address some of the area’s more awkward issues surrounding education, affordable housing and transportation. Coincidentally, Challenge Seattle had one of those meetings on the night of February 25th.

Challenge Seattle Chairman and President of Kaiser Permanente Washington, Susan Murany has dozens of medical facilities, major research centers, and more than 700,000 members in the state, and her group COVID-19. We are continuing to be vigilant in our modeling efforts. . She asked Gregoire for a while about the agenda for the night. This was what she thought the business community needed to prepare.

Many participants remember this event as a psychological turning point. In the early evening they casually talked about the virus over wine. At dinner they sat close around the table, as they did before the pandemic. Some had already hit their elbows, but many shook hands.

“We made a quick update on how terrible it is,” says Mullaney. Gregoire overturned Bedford’s predictions. The group, including Devyer Stockfish of Weyerhaeuser, Rich Barton of Zillow, and Eric Artz of REI, discussed through comparisons with the 1918 flu pandemic, so it is the subject matter experts who are most concerned. Steve Davis, a recently retired CEO of one Mullaney and the World Health Organization PATH. Some were hit by the assessment that the CDC was six to eight weeks behind on this matter. Michelle Sites, CEO of Russell Investment, a Seattle-based global asset manager, said:

Margaret Meister, head of Symetra Financial, a large insurer based in Bellevue outside Seattle, was very surprised to email the leadership team that night. “We need to improve the game. This is a crisis. This is not a trifle,” she said.

“Quite frankly, there was an absolute shock around the table,” says Gregoire. “It was the day everyone saw how miserable this was if we didn’t go to work.”

What no one imagined was how fast things changed. Only three days later, public health officials announced the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state. It was amazing. The infected individual was a local teenager, a high school student from Snohomish County, who had not traveled anywhere. [His case was detected by the Seattle-based Gate Ventures funded influenza surveillance staffed by the University of Washington, Seattle Children’s Hospital, and Hatch scientist, of which Bedford, among others. The Seattle Influenza Study was tested ignoring state and federal guidelines.

Then the following Friday, Gregoire called. There was the first COVID-19 death in the state and an outbreak in a rural nursing home. The virus was in the community and spread. The threat they were worried about has already arrived.

But something else was spreading. From research hospitals and global businesses to some of the world’s leading institutions, community organizations and governments, Seattle’s network of connections was driven by the exchange of information and intent. Gregoire immediately called Malany and asked her to prepare another briefing.

There are many ways To tell the story of the first COVID-19 Outbreak in America-A contagious disease in the Greater Seattle area that has so far killed 385 people and killed 7,324 people [in King County, Seattle’s hometown, The number is 294 deaths and 4,428 infections]. The virus has robbed hundreds of thousands of livelihoods. But the story of how Seattle came together can be a model for any city or organization.

In a sense, it is difficult to envision a city that is well equipped to control the emergence of new and deadly pathogens. There are few public health rivals in Seattle. At the University of Washington, the city has one of the nation’s leading virological laboratories and one of its largest infectious disease departments. It’s a town full of influential epidemiologists and disease modelers, many of whom have been modeled in the White House by Bedford in the Hatch, which has 200,000 Twitter followers. Until Chris Murray, I have been blessed with Gatesdol. It’s no coincidence that Seattle has the world’s first operational testing site for COVID-19 vaccine candidates, or the first city in the country to monitor COVID-19 with home-based test kits.

“We have 40 years of infrastructure,” said the UW launched a virology program in 1978 [and since then, has been devoted to the development of AIDS treatments, headed the hatch, and is a global HIV vaccine testing network. Larry Corley says. ]. “We were able to penetrate the community … we could influence and be a factor.”

Seattle is also a city of astonishing wealth, with a fast-growing tech community, the world’s most valuable multinational corporation, and the world’s two wealthiest men, Bill Gates, by chance, one of the most prominent on earth. I am a supporter and a funder. Preparing for a pandemic. Beyond these deep pockets, these companies are fully associated with their expertise [logistics, technology, biomedical] spread around the world.

These all become a highly educated population, with 62.6% of the population having a four-year degree and are known as the “ most educated metropolis in America ” in 2019, with data and Is biased to. [Also, some people have acknowledged the local Scandinavian Reserve [which emerges as the “Seattle Freeze”] for their successful social distance.]

The two Twitter hashtags are typical of the collective reaction of the city. # AllInSeattle-Hundreds of thousands of millionaires donate $ 27 million over four days to various non-profit organizations-and #WeGotThisSeattle. Popular with Twitter, it is now a flagged hashtag that decorates the city’s iconic Space Needle crown.

I’m not saying the city is out of the forest — Washington Governor Jay Insley has repeatedly emphasized this point — but recently the COVID-19 continues to be devastating across the nation. In the last few weeks, Seattle found a bit sunny, or epidemiologists say, some “curve bending.” The hospital is resource-constrained, but not as overwhelming as New York or New Orleans. In King County, where Seattle and much of its suburbs lie, today’s ­COVID-19 cases double every 15 days. This compares to every 11.5 days in New York City and every 8.5 days in Chicago. Supplies that were once destined for Ground Zero at IDCOVID-19 in the United States have been rerouted to a new, hotter hot zone.

As such, the city provides guidance on the importance of cooperation. Seattle is one of the world’s largest cities, but many Seattle people say it feels like a small town, at least as a powerful city. Information, assistance, and solutions were rapidly pervading Seattle’s close business community and government class. Suddenly, some of the most dangerous companies on the planet, such as Amazon and Microsoft, weren’t trying to compete for market share. They were once on the same side and tried to save their city.

Brad Smith didn’t expect Going home and discovering an outbreak in his backyard. As the president of Microsoft, he certainly thought about viruses. He attended a security conference in Munich in mid-February, met the White House team and asked him questions. A company found in China? What are the ripple effects of the Chinese recession? Then Smith went to Rome for an event in the Vatican. The virus was a top priority as the outbreak in northern Italy worsened. He left Italy on Friday night, February 28th.

On February 29, local public health officials announced the first COVID death. This is an outbreak at Kirkland’s Life Care Center, just a short drive from Microsoft’s campus. In addition to the urgency, Hatch’s epidemiologist Trevor Bedford shared an analysis based on viral genomic sequence data. This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 has been secretly circulating in the community for weeks and may infect hundreds of people. History enthusiast Smith has done two things: he ordered John Barry’s Great Flu, the most acclaimed book about the 1918 flu pandemic, and called for an emergency meeting with Challenge Seattle members the next day. I called my friend Gregoire. They discussed the need to bring leaders from both the private and public sector, especially from public health experts.

These large companies have begun to act in concert. I have a career in public service and have never seen anything like this.

Christine “Chris” Gregoire, Former Governor of Washington, Head of Challenge Seattle

The next day, Gregoire held an emergency meeting, the first of a series of ongoing COVID-19 crisis conference calls, open to the entire business community. But initially, it was a group of far fewer leaders and King County officials who were trying to establish facts and coordinate their response to “build public trust,” says Gregoire.

They decided that, where possible, even fierce competitors like Amazon and Microsoft should do the same, whether it’s a telecommuting policy or a protocol for key employees. . These companies were also headed up whenever local and state officials were planning to announce policies related to outbreaks. “So these big companies have begun to work together,” says Gregoire. “I have a civil service career and have never seen anything like this.”

Within a few days of the group’s first call, many of the city’s largest employers asked all but the essential workers to stay home. Microsoft also announced that it will continue to pay hourly workers [managers, cafeteria staff] while the campus is closed. The same was true for other companies like Amazon and Expedia.

But the virus didn’t wait for the business community to get its impact. It was already in Seattle’s corporate division.

Like many François Locoh-Donou, Seattle’s tech leader, CEO of $ 2 billion F5 Networks, planned the business as usual as February closed. There was an investor and analyst event in New York, followed by the company’s annual customer conference in Orlando in mid-March.

But late Friday, February 28, his HR manager had him aside. There were only three confirmed cases of COVID throughout the state of Washington, one of which was in close contact with F5 employees. The employee, whose COVID test results were unavailable for a few days, came to the company and took an elevator to take up space in the company’s new 48th floor office tower.

It has raised all sorts of questions—now familiar, but very novel at the time. Should they close the office tower? Should I forget the event? Did they expose themselves? Working out in the boardroom that weekend, the F5 leadership team fought to consult with experts and make plans. “We had to make a decision very quickly,” says Locoh-Donou. They closed the tower for cleaning. The fact that they were forced to make more or less other decisions. “We couldn’t send 10 executives from the F5 tower to the investor room in New York City,” he says.

Still, the decision was hurt. Employees tested negatively, but F5’s stock price plunged as the cancellation just before the investor event surprised the market. “It looked like a bad decision for a few days,” says Locoh-Donou. Of course, he added, it was the right call.

Within a few days, other tech companies in the city were dealing with urgent decisions as well. Amazon sent an email to employees on Tuesday, March 3, about confirmed cases on the Seattle campus. An individual [one of more than 50,000 people at the Seattle-based company] left the Brazilian headquarters building to work and finally stayed in office on February 25. The night before he was sick, the employee had dinner at the Seattle campus near Facebook.

Meanwhile, Facebook had its own confirmed case. The contractor was last in the company’s local office on February 21st. On March 5, Microsoft reported a lawsuit on the Redmond campus, which had about 50,000 employees.

“People wanted to know their floors and rooms,” Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer at Microsoft, wrote in a text about the confirmed incident on campus. Microsoft leveraged the expertise of its Ph.D. global wellness benefit manager, Colleen Daly. In public health. Daly was in daily contact with the CDC and the World Health Organization to manage internal contact tracking efforts.

For city tech companies engaged in businesses that enable fast-growing telecommuting, issuing quick and thorough guidance to employees was relatively easy. The calculations have never been so simple for other large employers in Seattle.

Closed In 80% of Chinese stores at the time of Outback, Starbucks already had COVID-19 experience when the virus appeared in its hometown. When staff in a store in downtown Seattle suffered the disease on March 6, the company sanitized the store and reopened it a few days later. The company made gradual other changes, including providing a 14-day catastrophe salary to workers affected by Covid and removing seats. But with outbreaks throughout the United States, employees like Anya Johnson of Philadelphia complained that they were being called upon to compromise their health in order to serve coffee. “This is not a mandatory service,” Johnson told Fortune in mid-March, a few days after he started an online petition to Starbucks to close the store during a whimsical pandemic. By the time Starbucks announced that they were primarily moving to a drive-through model, this effort had attracted 37,400 signatures from baristas and customers. [Starbucks states that the decision was based on experience in China, based on the well-being of employees and communities, and the desire to help the government in efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus]. I was looking for toilet paper and canned products. We asked an employee at the headquarters just east of the city to report to the workplace. The request was withdrawn because an employee of the company’s travel department died of COVID-19 and another person tested positive in mid-March.

Boeing had about 35,000 people in Everett’s largest factory just north of the city and 70,000 in the Puget Sound area, but initially it was up and running. Considered an integral business, the line continued to assemble airplanes as the COVID-19 incident occurred on the workforce. A quality inspector named Elton Washington died and production stopped in the state in late March.

While some Seattle employers struggled to find the right balance, local healthcare providers struggled to prepare for the surge of patients amid constant lack of testing and other important supplies. was doing. Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center, which received its first COVID-19 case in the United States in January, sought to increase supply due to a possible pandemic that month.

“Even if we took our plan a few steps further, it was really difficult,” says Amy Compton Phillips, chief clinical officer of the system. From January, orders from Chinese suppliers in Providence could not be fulfilled due to the production line going down. Providence staff have become overwhelmed by offers from suppliers they have never worked with before and have come to understand that many of them are non-medical grade for-profit companies. “It just got so bad that I just went to Joann Fabrics and Home Depot to buy supplies,” Compton-Phillips adds. A local Seattle television station broadcast a news story featuring a video of a Providence nurse assembling a face shield and surgical mask in a hospital meeting room.

250,000

Number of N95 masks procured by Microsoft to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the Seattle area

Jeff Kaas, CEO of Kaas Tailored, a local company with 200 employees manufacturing Nordstrom furniture and parts for Boeing planes, heard about the place on March 18 and immediately found a friend of his doctor in Providence. Sent a message to. ? “

The next morning, at 6 am, Providence sent its design and supply team to Curse’s plant in Washington, Massachusetts. They had prototyped surgical masks, and the next day, after some collaboration with a Dutch company, they were making them. Kaas shares specifications online and is now used worldwide in the manufacture of personal protective equipment [PPE].

With his employees, volunteers, wife, and all four children, his own factory operates 16 hours a day, 6 days a week. Nordstrom lent a tailor to the effort and placed one of its managers full-time at the Curse factory. Providence’s efforts have grown to the “100 Million Mask Challenge” managed by the American Hospital Association.

Dan Research is a Seattle-based Dan Nordstrom-owned outdoor and military apparel manufacturer that left the family department store business in 2002. Also, the operation has been transferred to PPE. This is an initiative in which the governor honored Inslee. Of wartime manufacturing effort required. Local governments are also working to close the gap between testing and medical care. The University of Washington is rapidly enhancing its operations to run 2,000 tests per day. The Gates-backed flu study focuses on COVID-19 surveillance using a home-based swab kit provided by Amazon.

In mid-March, a Seattle-based financier with a connection to China contacted Makile Wayne, Madrona, to see ICU and ER physicians in COVID-19-affected Chinese cities and Seattle counterparts. Proposed to set up a video call during. Two days later, with the help of Hatch, a zoom information sharing session was held at 6:30 am Seattle time with 300 participants nationwide.

Challenge Seattle initially focused on synchronizing the behavior of the business community, but the group’s efforts soon turned to government troubleshooting and support.

When Kazan Permanente’s Mulani asked the group in early March, “Who can get the basic supplies?” Said Costco CEO Craig Jellynek from China in 24 hours. He said he could procure 40,000 N95 masks. Brad Tilden, CEO of Alaska Airlines, made a wide range of proposals for the transportation of goods. “We have a plane at our disposal,” he told Murany.

Later, when a Washington representative said by phone he needed to make a prepayment to secure $ 10 million worth of protective equipment from China, Microsoft provided $ 15 million that day to help the government. Did.

In another example, 250,000 N95 masks Microsoft could procure for the state were stalled at the FedEx import facility in Memphis.スミスは午後5時にこのジレンマの風を受けました。 3月下旬の土曜日。彼は国家安全保障理事会の連絡先であるホワイトハウスに電話をかけた。彼らは翌朝までに解放されました。

「政府がこれらの企業に要求したことはすべて、彼らが立ち上がって言った、「私たちはそれを実現することができます」、とグレゴワールは言います。

チャレンジシアトルが州の医薬品供給センターの組織化を支援するように依頼したとき、彼らはアマゾンとマイクロソフトから上級管理職を得ました。キング郡がモーテルに備品を必要としたとき、彼らは検疫センターに変わった、とグレゴワールはスターバックスが家具を持って来たと言います。州が発生中に病院を調整するために単一の要員が必要であるとMullaneyが助言した後、彼女のチームはInslee知事を助け、約72時間で砂漠の嵐に野外病院を設置した外傷外科医であるRaquel Bono提督を雇いました。

4月上旬までに、これらのタイプの動きがシアトルが最悪のシナリオから脱出するのを助けたという希望の非常に現実的な兆候がありました。 Inslee知事は、シアトルを必要としなくなった400人の人工呼吸器を東海岸に送りました。シーホークスが遊ぶセンチュリーリンクフィールドを一時的な病院にするための供給品は、代わりに他の州に向けられました。

この致命的な病原体の蔓延による壊滅的な被害を評価する際、ほとんどの場所でCOVID-19は弱点しか明らかにしなかったようです。インフラストラクチャの弱さ、サプライチェーンの弱さ、準備の弱さ、政府と企業の分裂。シアトルでは、パンデミックがまったく別のことを明らかにしたようです。都市が持っているとはほとんど知らなかった引張り強さです。スミス氏は次のように述べています。「私たち全員をまとめて正しい方法で調整すれば、もっと多くのことを一緒に行うことができます。」

市の密なパートナーシップのウェブは、伝染の初期波を食い止めるために不可欠であることが証明されています。 COVID-19がもたらした副次的な損害、破壊された経済、記録的なレベルの失業、および危機がもたらした不平等の亀裂に対処するのに効果的であるかどうかは不明です。

これらは簡単な答えのない新しい現実ですが、シアトルは誰もが#AllInであるときに有利です。

この記事のバージョンは、「Seattle Under Siege」という見出しでFortuneの2020年5月号に掲載されています。

