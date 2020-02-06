Saving Grace by Robert Plant as headline of Black Deer Festival

Saving Grace with Robert Plant and Suzy Dian will headline the Black Deer Festival this year.

Other bands announced today for the festival, taking place from June 19-21 at Eridge Park near Tunbridge Wells in Kent, include Shooter Jennings, Imelda May and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real. They join a line-up with Wilco, The Waterboys, The Dead South, Courtney Marie Andrews and The Felice Brothers.

“This looks like a great bill,” says Plant. “I’ve been working with most of these people lately, here or there. There’s power and beauty. I’m looking forward to it!”

Saving Grace debuted in January 2019 when they played a surprise show at the Sparc theater at Bishop’s Castle. They followed this with two shows supporting Fairport Convention, playing covers of songs from Patti Griffin, Blind Willie Johnson, The Everley Brothers and Donovan.

The last show of the band was in December at Birmingham City Hall, where they handled material from artists such as Moby Grape, Levon Helm, Doc Watson and Low.

Robert Plant and Suzy Dian play together in the line-up Saving Grace Tony Kelsey on guitar and mandolin, Matt Worley on banjo and guitar and percussionist Oli Jefferson.

Black Deer tickets are on sale now.

Plant’s Digging Deep With Robert Plant’s 8-disc singles box set is coming out next month. Released to celebrate the podcast of the same name, it includes remastered versions of 16 singles from 30 years of Plant’s solo career and comes in a custom-made book with hard cover. It is now available for reservation.

(Credit: Black Deer Festival)