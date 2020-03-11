Saxon’s Biff Byford cancels British isles and European solo tour

Biff Byford has been forced to cancel his upcoming British isles and European solo tour.

The Saxon frontman experienced lined up a overall of 21 exhibits during April and May perhaps in aid of his album University Of Challenging Knocks, which was launched past thirty day period through Silver Lining Data.

On the other hand, low ticket product sales – which could be down to the world wide spread of coronavirus – have intended that the dates will now not go in advance.

Byford claims: “The straightforward truth is the tickets for the forthcoming tour have just not offered as anyone envisioned for no matter what reason, so we have cancelled the dates as scheduled with a see to with any luck , re-viewing at a later on day.

“It’s unhappy as I was seeking forward to the spoken phrase and reside band present, but it’s just not to be at this time.

“I want to thank absolutely everyone who bought the album and supported me. Keep the religion and see you on the highway with Saxon.”

Each and every night of the tour was to have been split into two halves, with the initially looking at Byford interviewed by That Metallic Show’s Don Jamieson. The 2nd half would have witnessed the vocalist joined by his band for a reside functionality.

Ticket refunds are accessible from the stage of order.

Saxon’s shows afterwards this month in Glasgow, London and Manchester and nevertheless scheduled to get location.

Biff Byford cancelled 2020 tour dates

Apr 17: Gateshead Sage 2, United kingdom

Apr 18: Birmingham City Corridor,British isles

Apr 20: Glasgow St. Lukes, British isles

Apr 21: Leeds City Versions, British isles

Apr 22: Bathtub Komedia, Uk

Apr 24: Liverpool Arts Club

Apr 25: Aberdare Coliseum Theatre, Uk

Apr 27: Milton Keynes The Stables, Uk

Apr 28: London Islington Assembly Hall, United kingdom

Apr 29: Brighton Outdated Current market,British isles

Could 01: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Could 02: EssenTurock, Germany

Might 03: Sint-Niklaas Casino, Belgium

May possibly 05: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

May possibly 08: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

May well 09: Trollhattan N3 Stagebox, Sweden

Might 10: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

May perhaps 12: Berlin Passionskirche, Germany

May perhaps 13: Munich Technikum, Germany

Might 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Might 15: Vaureal Le Discussion board, France

Biff Byford: College Of Difficult Knocks

Saxon frontman Biff Byford released his initially-at any time solo album in February. It attributes a variety of new product alongside with a pair of cover variations.

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric powered Halle, Germany,

Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, Uk

Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, United kingdom

Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, British isles