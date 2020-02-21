[SAXON’s BIFF BYFORD Releases New music Movie For ‘Scarborough Fair’ From ‘School Of Really hard Knocks’ Solo Album]

Famous SAXON frontman Biff Byford has produced the formal music video clip for his new solo solitary “Scarborough Truthful”. The track is taken from Byford‘s very first solo album “Faculty Of Challenging Knocks”, which is being introduced now (Friday, February 21) by using Silver Lining New music.

“The new single ‘Scarborough Fair’ is a Yorkshire folk track about the town on the east coast of England,” describes Byford. “Apart from the track, Scarborough is also well known for its medieval marketplace and can take its identify from a Viking chief identified as Scar, I believe that. We shot the video clip on a freezing early morning… Enjoy!”

“Scarborough Reasonable” was famously lined by SIMON & GARFUNKEL. Byford and OPETH guitarist Fredrik Åkesson‘s arrangement breathes new lifetime into the famous track.

With his roots firmly in the north of England, Biff has earned the correct to be thought of The Significant Steel Bard Of The North and his debut album displays the male and his character, his enjoys and his musical versatility.

“College Of Hard Knocks” options Byford on vocals (and a location of four-string thunder) along with Åkesson on guitars, drummer Christian Lundqvist and bass participant Gus Macricostas. The album also options visitor appearances by Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD), Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF Hearth and TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY), Nick Barker (VOICES), Dave Kemp (WAYWARD SONS) and Nibbs Carter (SAXON). The album was produced by Byford, recorded by Jacky Lehmann at Brighton Electric powered Studios in Brighton (U.K.) and mixed at Queen Avenue Studios in Stockholm (Sweden) by Mats Valentin.

“College Of Challenging Knocks” fulfils Byford‘s very long-standing desire to explore rock ‘n’ roll a minimal extra. The album is a private journey highlighting his everyday living and his passionate passions, from the background of the Middle Ages to expanding up in the industrial North. A classic, masterfully constructed previous-college British tricky rock album, “Faculty Of Really hard Knocks” embraces a wide range of musical genres.

Byford recently introduced his first-at any time solo tour dates. The tour starts in the U.K. in April and continues to Europe in Might. The exhibit, in the kind of “An Night With…”, will be break up into two halves. The initially attributes Biff in dialogue with Don Jamieson (American comic and star of VH1 Classic‘s “That Metal Clearly show”) on all factors of his existence and career. Just after the split, Biff and his band will play some new tracks, addresses and, maybe, a SAXON music or two.

Biff suggests: “It can be a demonstrate I have wished to do for a extensive time and a single which I really don’t believe has been done in really hard rock ahead of. It will be something distinctive and a great deal of enjoyable.”