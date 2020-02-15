[saxon’s-biff-byford-shares-the-appreciate-on-valentine’s-day-with-new-single-me-and-you]

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has launched a online video for his new monitor Me And You.

It is the hottest materials taken from the vocalist’s upcoming solo album School Of Challenging Knocks, which is set to get there following Friday (February 21) via Silver Lining Records.

Byford earlier shared the songs Welcome To The Present and the title observe.

He states: “Happy Valentine’s Day. I wrote this track for my wife and our 25th anniversary, but I feel it can be for any one who’s in a relationship. We all have anniversaries and reminiscences.”

He provides: “Not my regular design and style of music, but it is normally great to throw in a curve ball.”

Byford is joined on the album by Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bassist Gus Macricostas and drummer Christian Lundqvist, although particular company incorporate Motorhead ex Phil Campbell, Rhapsody Of Fire’s Alex Holzwart, Voices’ Nick Barker, Dave Kemp from Wayward Sons and his Saxon bandmate Nibbs Carter.

The vocalist will head out on tour throughout the British isles in April for a operate of 10 spoken phrase and tunes reveals.

Prior to that, Byford and his Saxon bandmates will engage in four shows which have been postponed due to the singer’s heart operation.

Biff Byford: School Of Really hard Knocks



Biff Byford: College Of Tough Knocks



1. Welcome To The Show



two. Faculty Of Really hard Knocks



3. Inquisitor



4. The Pit And The Pendulum



five. Worlds Collide



6. Pedal To The Steel



7. Hearts Of Metal



8. Throw Down The Sword



9. Me And You



10. Black And White

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates



Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electrical Halle, Germany,



Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, United kingdom



Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, Uk



Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, Uk