[‘Say Goodbye to Florida’—Bernie Sanders Torched for Equivocation About Fidel Castro’s Cuba: ‘It’s Unfair to Just Say Anything Is Bad’]

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders set Twitter on fireplace with his reviews about Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in a CBS Information six Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired Sunday night, with numerous critics opining that Sanders’ path to profitable Florida just became far more uphill.

Cooper played a video clip of Sanders from the 1980s talking about the Castro regime. “Here he is detailing why the Cuban individuals did not rise up and enable the U.S. overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro,” explained Cooper to introduce the movie.

“He educated their youngsters, gave them health and fitness treatment, thoroughly reworked the culture, you know?” Sanders reported in the clip.

Offered a possibility to answer, Sanders instructed Cooper:

We’re pretty opposed to the authoritarian mother nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to basically say anything is terrible. You know? When Fidel Castro arrived into office, you know what he did? He had a huge literacy software. Is that a undesirable detail? Even though Fidel Castro did it?

Cooper noted that there ended up “a lot of [political] dissidents imprisoned in Cuba.”

“That’s correct,” stated Sanders, “and we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be crystal clear, you want to— I do not feel that Kim Jong-un is a ‘good buddy.’ I do not trade like letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a fantastic friend of mine.”

Sanders’ qualifications of his remarks were being insufficient to a lot of critics, who pointed out this style of see was poisonous among Cuban-American voters in Florida.

Several responses were being in reply to a tweet by National Journal politics editor Josh Kraushaar, who described Sanders’ text as “go[ing] out of his way [to] praise aspects of Castro’s reign of Cuba.”

In “60 Minutes” interview, Sanders goes out of his way praise components of Castro’s reign of Cuba. “We’re extremely opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but it is unfair to say everything’s bad. When Castro arrived into business office you know what he did? He experienced a literacy software.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 24, 2020

“Say goodbye to Florida,” tweeted political strategist Rory Cooper, summing up the prevailing response.

Say goodbye to Florida. And get ready to spend dollars in New Jersey. If he’s the nominee. https://t.co/SgGActS5L7 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 24, 2020

Countrywide Evaluate Editor Charles W. Cooke, himself a Florida resident, shared Kraushaar’s tweet with a sarcastic “Welcome to Florida,” as properly as highlighting Sanders’ characterization of the Cuban Revolution — a bloody coup that culminated in thousands of Cubans executed following kangaroo-courtroom trials, not to mention the many journalists, dissidents, household members, and many harmless civilians who were killed, jailed, tortured, or disappeared in the many years due to the fact — as Castro passively “com[ing] into business.”

Welcome to Florida. https://t.co/oXWqUKe4pN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 24, 2020

Also: “Came into office” is a euphemism for the ages. https://t.co/oXWqUKe4pN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 24, 2020

The criticism wasn’t just coming from the right. Fernand Amandi, a liberal political expert and commentator, posted video clip of Sanders’ remarks and warned his fellow Democrats that “nominating this man will unquestionably re-elect” Trump.

Right here is @BernieSanders TONIGHT defending Fidel Castro’s murderous totalitarian Communist regime in Cuba Democrats, nominating this guy will certainly re-elect @realDonaldTrump and finish our Constitutional republic. pic.twitter.com/vAJX2ffbSQ — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) February 24, 2020

Donna Shalala, the former Clinton Secretary of Health and fitness and Human Solutions and present-day Democratic Congresswoman symbolizing Miami, expressed her exasperation at Sanders’s opinions, which she equated to singing “the praises of a murderous tyrant.”

I’m hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will acquire time to discuss to some of my constituents prior to he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

Miami Herald political reporter David Smiley known as Sanders’ remarks “the seem of Bernie’s Latino voter wave crashing on the shores of Miami.”

That is the audio of Bernie’s Latino voter wave crashing on the shores of Miami https://t.co/FwN64IOlY7 — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) February 24, 2020

Other Twitter customers like @ReaganBattalion posted supplemental clips of Sanders praising Castro and the Cuban Revolution.

[email protected] was generally a lover of Fidel Castro pic.twitter.com/zWjLPsbRac — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 24, 2020

New York Mayor Monthly bill de Blasio, also a former Democratic presidential hopeful, observed out precisely how sizzling anti-Castro sentiment even now burns in Miami past summer time, when he quoted Che Guevara at a rally of striking airport union staff. Right after scorching responses from each the correct and still left, de Blasio apologized, declaring he did not know the phrase was involved with Guevara.

