[‘Say Goodbye to Florida’: Bernie Sanders Torched for Equivocation More than Fidel Castro’s Cuba]

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders established Twitter on fire with his comments about Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in a CBS News six Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired Sunday night, with many critics opining that Sanders’ route to winning Florida just became additional uphill.

Cooper played a online video clip of Sanders from the 1980s speaking about the Castro regime. “Here he is outlining why the Cuban individuals didn’t rise up and help the U.S. overthrow Cuban chief Fidel Castro,” claimed Cooper to introduce the movie.

“He educated their young ones, gave them wellbeing treatment, fully transformed the culture, you know?” Sanders mentioned in the clip.

Provided a prospect to reply, Sanders instructed Cooper:

We’re quite opposed to the authoritarian character of Cuba, but you know, it is unfair to basically say anything is terrible. You know? When Fidel Castro came into business office, you know what he did? He experienced a enormous literacy application. Is that a bad factor? Even though Fidel Castro did it?

Cooper famous that there were being “a great deal of [political] dissidents imprisoned in Cuba.”

“That’s appropriate,” explained Sanders, “and we condemn that. As opposed to Donald Trump, let us be distinct, you want to— I do not think that Kim Jong-un is a ‘good mate.’ I really don’t trade appreciate letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a fantastic close friend of mine.”

Sanders’ skills of his remarks had been insufficient to a lot of critics, who pointed out this kind of view was poisonous among Cuban-American voters in Florida.

Many remarks were in reply to a tweet by National Journal politics editor Josh Kraushaar, who explained Sanders’ text as “go[ing] out of his way [to] praise features of Castro’s reign of Cuba.”

“Say goodbye to Florida,” tweeted political strategist Rory Cooper, summing up the prevailing response.

Countrywide Evaluate Editor Charles W. Cooke, himself a Florida resident, shared Kraushaar’s tweet with a sarcastic “Welcome to Florida,” as properly as highlighting Sanders’ characterization of the Cuban Revolution — a bloody coup that culminated in countless numbers of Cubans executed soon after kangaroo-court docket trials, not to point out the innumerable journalists, dissidents, spouse and children members, and different innocent civilians who had been killed, jailed, tortured, or disappeared in the a long time considering the fact that — as Castro passively “com[ing] into workplace.”

The criticism was not just coming from the appropriate. Fernand Amandi, a liberal political marketing consultant and commentator, posted movie of Sanders’ remarks and warned his fellow Democrats that “nominating this person will completely re-elect” Trump.

Donna Shalala, the former Clinton Secretary of Well being and Human Services and recent Democratic Congresswoman symbolizing Miami, expressed her exasperation at Sanders’s reviews, which she equated to singing “the praises of a murderous tyrant.”

Miami Herald political reporter David Smiley named Sanders’ remarks “the audio of Bernie’s Latino voter wave crashing on the shores of Miami.”

Other Twitter end users like @ReaganBattalion posted additional clips of Sanders praising Castro and the Cuban Revolution.

New York Mayor Invoice de Blasio, also a former Democratic presidential hopeful, identified out accurately how hot anti-Castro sentiment still burns in Miami previous summer season, when he quoted Che Guevara at a rally of putting airport union personnel. Immediately after scorching responses from both the correct and left, de Blasio apologized, claiming he didn’t know the phrase was affiliated with Guevara.

UPDATE: The two of Sanders’ Republican Cuban-American Senate colleagues have now weighed in — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed him in tweets posted Sunday evening.

Rubio dismissed Castro’s “supposed achievements” that Sanders had cited, pointing out that Cubans didn’t overthrow the Castro routine not mainly because they had been so delighted with the education and learning and well being care he delivered, but since the dictator’s opponents “were jailed, murdered, or exiled.”

Cruz was extra blunt:

Check out the video clip higher than, via CBS News.