Say Namaste is a possible competitor from India Zoom

As Zoom faces the heat over its privacy and security issues, most people have begun to switch to alternative platforms in an effort to make meetings and online classes safer. While popular apps like Google Meet, Skype and Cisco Webex are perfect options for most users, there is another video conferencing application that can be claimed in India as a Zoom alternative. Video conferencing software called Say Namaste was created by a company called Inscripts. Anuj Garg, co-founder and CEO of Inscripts, says the Say Namaste app is still in beta and has garnered over 500,000 users in a few days.

Let’s say Namaste is currently using both proprietary and open source technologies. “They include a number of proprietary encryption standards that we already offer to our larger customers in the banking and medical industries (via CometChat). We are still looking at more options as to the type of encryption standards that the service will introduce. They include exploring how end-to-end encryption works best. with our service without affecting performance. We use different techniques to do this, such as encrypting packets of data in transit, cryptographic keys and so on, “Garg told News 18.

In terms of things, the CEO says he doesn’t want to “create an all-purpose communication package” but will focus on simply using the interface. To use Say Namaste, a user who is currently needed, it is necessary to create a meeting link using a randomly generated 10-digit ID and a 4-digit password, and other users can join the session. As shown in Zoom, there is no “waiting room” in which one person approves who joins the meeting.

Currently, Say Namaste can support 25 callers at a time, but the company’s goal is to reach a limit of 100 callers per session. In addition to video calling, the app also supports screen sharing, file sharing, and text conversations.

Say Namaste, as mentioned before, is in beta and only available on the web. However, Android and iOS apps have already been submitted.

Garg declares that Say Namaste will be one of the participants in the government’s recently introduced “1 crore” challenge to create the magnification feature.

