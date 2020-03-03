[say-nothing-at-all-at-all:-ronan-keating-chided-for-singapore-coronavirus-write-up]



FILE Image: A bird’s-eye check out of ships along the coastline in Singapore July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

March 3, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Irish singer Ronan Keating taken out a social media submit about ships around Singapore not staying allowed to dock for the reason that of the coronavirus soon after many online people stated it was deceptive.

“You say it ideal when you say nothing at all,” Instagram consumer Gweezilla commented on Keating’s publish, referring to his strike song manufactured well-known by the passionate comedy movie “Notting Hill”.

Keating, who shot to prominence in the 1990s as a member of boyband Boyzone, posted a photograph of about two dozen ships anchored off the town on Instagram and Twitter, with a caption that mentioned the website traffic was relevant to the coronavirus.

But ships at sea off the world’s next-busiest port are a common sight and several social media consumers had been quick to notify him so.

The town-state’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) also responded to Keating’s write-up on Monday, declaring a ship arrives or leaves Singapore each and every 2-3 minutes and that there can be about one,000 ships there at any a person time.

“#WeCouldntSayNothingAtAll,” the MPA additional.

Keating’s posts were being not available on Tuesday. Keating on Saturday performed at an occasion in Jakarta, Indonesia, but it was not immediately clear if he was in Singapore.

Singapore has experienced just more than 100 cases of the coronavirus.

