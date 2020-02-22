[‘Say their names. Say all fifty one of their names’]

This is the 2nd in an occasional collection titled “Unforgotten: The Untold Stories of Murdered Ladies.” It is about 51 primarily unsolved strangulation and asphyxiation instances in Chicago given that 2001, as discovered by the Murder Accountability Challenge.

Say her identify. Say all of their names. Dispel this cloud of enduring disgrace. And bear in mind their life, irrespective of the suffering.

Permit us lift them past the realm of invisibility. To converse even from their graves to the dearth of human civility in this article in this metropolis where by they were slain with no indemnity.

The place their killers mostly keep on being unpunished, unnamed, unfound or free. And there remains no sanctity. For the lives of ladies very poor black and brown. No collective pubic outcry by this shimmering city where by glitz, glam and fortune abound.

No justice for the 51 who now lie permanently frozen in time, six toes underground. Or as ashes following cremation.

So for every of the 51, permit us invoke this recitation: Say her identify. Say all of their names:

Angela Marieanna Ford. Charlotte W. Day. Winifred Shines. Brenda Cowart. Elaine Boneta. Saudia Financial institutions. Bessie Scott. Gwendolyn Williams. Jody Grissom.

Loraine Harris. Dellie Jones. Celeste Jackson. Nancy Walker. Tarika Jones. Linda Inexperienced. Rosenda Barocio. LaTonya Keeler.

Say their names…

“The media’s blatant disregard for minority victims of violence has reverberating penalties on a amount of ranges,” writes Cheryl L. Neely, author of “You’re Lifeless So What? Media, Law enforcement and the Invisibility of Black Ladies As Victims of Homicide.” “First, it is obvious that when modern society cares about victims of criminal offense, and can empathize with their encounter, the consequence is community outrage that has a catalytic effect on law enforcement response…”

So say their names. Say all of their names.

Enable us take out the stigma. Purge this enigma. Convey to their stories over and above the gory particulars of how they died. Beyond how their bodies had been discarded on the city’s South and West Sides.

Make the world to see their humanity. Cease this madness. This incomprehensible profanity of mainstream media light solid on the mundane though primarily relegating to the shadows this subject so sacred, so consequential. So inhumane.

Say their names. Say all of their names…

Latricia Corridor. Lucyset (aka Mary) Thomas. Ethel Amerson. Michelle Davenport. Tamala Edwards. Makalavah Williams.

Precious Smith. Denise V. Torres. Wanda Corridor. Yvette Mason. Shaniqua Williams. Margaret E. Gomez. Antoinette P. Simmons. Kelly Sarff. Veronica Frazier. Mary Ann Szatkowski. Theresa Bunn.

Say their names… Say all of their names. For if this numerous puppies had been slain, the town would occur. If their zip codes were distinct, would not we all nevertheless hear their cries? Would we not solution with the seem of fury and righteous indignation? Be far more in tune to the reverberations of this tally? Permit us now rally. Say her title. Say all of their names…

Hazel Marion Lewis. Genevieve Mellas. Charlene Miller. LaToya Banking companies. Shannon Williams. Vanessa Rajokovich. Lafonda Sue Wilson.

Quanda L. Crider. Angela Earnings. Pamela Wilson. Velma Howard. Diamond Turner. Catherine Saterfield-Buchanan. Valerie Marie Jackson. Lora Dawn Harbin. Nicole Lynell Ridge.

Reo Renee Holyfield.

Some of Reo’s loved kinds termed her “Chocolate.” Some identified as her “Auntie.” Riccardo Holyfield, 31 identified as her his sister, though she was really his to start with cousin.

She favored to sing. She created the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and spaghetti. She was a fighter. A protector. Effervescent in soul.

She was murdered. Discarded as trash. Her family never received to maintain a funeral, to touch her casket, to have a appropriate farewell — since her overall body was so terribly decomposed she experienced to be cremated, Riccardo lamented.

“Right now, to this day, even while she’s passed absent and not in this article, I continue to chat to her like she’s proper below,” he instructed me. “That’s my sister. ”

Her name was Reo Renee Holyfield. She was 34. She was cherished. She is missed.

Say her name… Say all of their names.

