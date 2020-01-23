I don’t know much in this life, but I know this is true: wherever Sean Paul the party follows.

Every dance floor, every lounge, every shower, every Friday, every setting in which lots are left can and is immeasurably improved the moment a Sean Paul song begins.

Sean Paul’s music has mystical party energy. It is a booming acoustic voodoo. There is no donkey that is immune to its power. If loudspeakers of any size declare “Shake Dat Ding”, the Dat Ding has to wiggle. It is a spiritual law. It is an ethereal contract. It is a sacred covenant with a sexy ghostly spirit.

And for these reasons, I explain to God and everyone else that saying “Sean Paul” three times in a nightclub mirror should instantly materialize him in the room like Beetlejuice.

The fact that Sean Paul – Shon Pol – is conjured up phonetically in every night club where he is summoned three times is a supernatural phenomenon that should be accepted from any place where a “foam night” is ever held.

Sean Paul, who stands on stage like a creepy ghost and tells everyone that he is at the right temperature to protect you from the storm, turns an exciting night into an unforgettable one. When the bump and grind get rusty and tired early in the morning, a triple SHON POL in each reflective surface is the grease that keeps the gears spinning until the wee hours. When your big night is a loud hinge, a shimmering, mystical Sean Paul appearance is a big fuck-off can from WD-40.

Of course, this is not without pitfalls. Sean Paul himself would have to be in limbo, never age, never be allowed to stop and always be taken to where he is needed. The man should exist in a consistent state of the party. At no point could he stop telling people to shake the thing. His soul would get tired while his physical body was slowly being consumed by the spiritual realm. It is a terrible existence for Sean Paul: he jumps from club to club, sometimes hundreds in a single night, and ensures that he really has the right tactics to arouse you without ever being able to prove it. Touching another person is only a distant memory for Sean Paul, as he roams the dance floors of the earth as technically immortal but doomed to fail.

But on the other hand, it would be a shitty night for the Googs if someone called.

So overall, it’s a net win.

Sean Paul should magically appear in a night club every time you say his name in a mirror three times.

These are the truths that I take for granted.

