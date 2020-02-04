SB LIV: Jimmy Garoppolo is not Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes could be

After the Kansas City Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points on Sunday in the fourth quarter and lost the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Super Bowl LIV, the NFL season is officially over and can be reviewed. While we can’t accomplish everything – like a remarkable celebrity couple sitting by the national anthem and President Trump doesn’t know where Kansas City is – here are five of the main storylines that emerge from the last game of the season and whether we do anything buy or sell to them.

To buy: Patrick Mahomes is the new face of the NFL

Of the last 20 Super Bowls, all but four were represented by Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the 49ers was one of the four – but there was probably a QB that was in some of the next 20 Super Bowls.

Though not his best game, Patrick Mahomes played enough games to help his team win, including a huge switch to Tyreek Hill in the middle of the fourth quarter that kept a drive to Kansas City alive 15.

Mahomes, who made two touchdowns and fought for another in the Kansas City win, managed to overcome a few interceptions and four sacks and lead the Chiefs to their comeback win.

The way Mahomes handled his mistakes was impressive, especially considering that the 24-year-old was playing in his fifth playoff game.

Mahomes was already a superstar before winning the Super Bowl MVP and is undoubtedly the new face of the NFL. The NFL is exciting, personable, and scandal-free, but doesn’t have a better player to lead the league into the next decade and beyond.

And especially given the explosive team he’s around, there’s no reason to believe Mahomes can’t. He is a winner.

To sell: Jimmy G will lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t terrible. However, what he was was abandoned. Garoppolo was an excellent game manager most of the season and was pushed onto the biggest stage. When the 49ers needed them, he was unable to develop large games.

In a performance similar to that of Jared Goff for the Rams in last year’s Super Bowl, Garoppolo missed open receivers when the game was even, and threw his second game of the day a late interception to seal the Rams’ defeat 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo left Emmanuel Sanders open behind the defense to take the # 49ers in just over a minute. Missed the throw and lost the game. Average QB at best. pic.twitter.com/7jDjntFlqY

– Alex Ohári (@FutureCanes) February 3, 2020

The 49ers didn’t always ask Garoppolo to fit a lot during the season, and they relied heavily on their running game to wear down the body’s defenses and force the watch out of victory positions. In this regard, it is not surprising that when asked about the challenge, he did not complete it.

On the other hand, if Garoppolo is really as good as experts have promised to be before SB LIV, he should have been able to meet a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders when the game was balanced and more than three out of eleven games completed passes for the fourth quarter. But as everyone in America saw with a television, he couldn’t.

If that doesn’t change, the 49ers will only make it back to the Super Bowl despite Garoppolo, not because of him.

To buy: We should all be happy that Andy Reid won a Super Bowl

Whether you’re interested in lions, tigers, or bears, you should be happy that Andy Reid has finally won a Super Bowl. Reid is a genuinely personable guy and, by most standards, the second best football coach in almost two decades, only behind Bill Belichick.

After Sunday’s win, the only metric that had held him back, the Super Bowl, turned in his favor.

There’s also his penchant for great sound bites, which he did again when asked what his post-game plans were: “I’ll get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen,” said Reid after the win , “I’ll find the biggest one. It could be a doppelganger.”

He deserves it.

To sell: Kyle Shanahan learned his lesson when the Atlanta Falcons got a 28: 3 lead in Super Bowl LI

The week before the SB LIV, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said otherwise than he did when he was on the sidelines as an offensive coordinator against the patriots three years ago.

Unfortunately for Shanahan, history repeated itself on Groundhog Day when the 49ers took a double-digit lead in their fourth-quarter loss to Kansas City.

Shanahan’s offensive failed to control time until the end of the race (which was devastating throughout the season), and the Chiefs’ offensive had enough time to make its comeback. And when the team fell behind and Shanahan’s offensive needed a touchdown ride to regain the lead, they hissed.

As mentioned above, part of the blame is certainly on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulders and right arm. But Shanahan, who hasn’t even had to pull a barge in the first three quarters of the game, also deserves some guilt.

After all, the teams are 29: 3 if they lead by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

Two of these losses related to a crime led by Shanahan.

To buy: The bosses will have a hard time doing SB LV

Kansas City is now winning the Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay next year. But considering how the rest of the AFC charges to defeat them, it’s a tremendous feat if the chiefs even make it to the big game.

The team with the best record in the AFC this season, the Baltimore Ravens, will definitely be there again, probably with an improved reception team for NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore’s defensive (if healthy) will continue to improve next season and should make even better a team that won 14-2 in the regular season.

In New England, the patriots are expected to revise their offensive to strengthen Brady when he signs again on the team. Even if he doesn’t, New England will try to use the salary that would have been assigned to Brady to give his successor (Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton?) All the weapons he needs to make the transition smooth.

And don’t forget Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Steelers haven’t played playoffs in two consecutive seasons, they’re a strength to be reckoned with, as they have good receivers and a defense that has steadily improved this season and won’t get better until next year ,

For the first time, the chiefs have a big red target on their back. You certainly have the talent to stay at the top in the AFC. It remains to be seen whether they can do it, which is anything but easy.

