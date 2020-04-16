SBA SME financing will stagnate when the payroll program loan runs out. What’s next?

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

It was fast.

Poor SMEs have struggled to receive lifeline funding to keep their employees salary for the past two weeks, but are now short of funding. So people like James Faial, founder of Zest Tea, a Baltimore-based caffeine tea company, remain a worrying place.

Faial applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan through Bank of America when the first application was made, and was seeking eight employees for $ 125,000. But it was actually Wednesday when Faial felt his first wave of disappointment with the loan situation. “[By Wednesday], I accepted [probably the PPP loan money] was probably exhausted before any contact was received, so yesterday was probably the most disappointing day,” he said. He says he hasn’t received any updates from the Bank of America regarding the loan approval status, and he ran out of funds for his PPP loan, so he said: I’ve already submitted it, but I’m still not sure. “The Bank of America spokesperson told Fortune that the bank is still accepting and processing applications” in the hope of having additional funding available. ” [The bank told Fortune that it had received about 370,000 applications for $ 50 billion].

An emergency loan from the Small Business Administration under the Paycheck Protection Program has been a frustrating challenge for SBAs, lenders, and small businesses since the application began on April 3. Assigned to the program.

Around 10:30 am, an SBA spokesperson said the SBA “cannot accept a new application for a salary compensation program based on available budget funding. Similarly, at this time, a new PPP lender is registered.” In a joint statement, US Treasury Secretary Stephen Munutin and SBA manager Jobita Carranza said Wednesday that “by law, the SBA will issue new loan approvals if the program experiences budget overruns.” Is not possible. ”

Small business loans are on a first come, first serve basis and can be subsidized with up to $ 10 million per business.

Senator Marcorbio tweeted Wednesday afternoon, saying that the loan would be capped at $ 339 billion until additional funding is approved. Because it costs $ 10 billion in fees and processing.

Mathematics

Congress Approves $ 349 Billion to Guarantee #PPP

Today’s approved #PPPloans at 2:00 pm was over $ 300 billion

$ 10 billion in fees and processing

When it reaches the $ 333.9 billion cap, PPP ends with a ridiculous game and stops until it approves more funding

— Marco Rubio [@marcorubio] April 15, 2020

As of about 8:45 AM on Thursday, the SBA approved more than 1.6 million applications and confirmed that they were worth more than $ 339 billion. The SBA report shows that the average size of approved PPP loans is $ 239,152.

So what?

Munutin and Karansa urged Congress on Wednesday to put more funding in place for a PPP loan, “at that point again processing loan applications, issuing loan numbers, and millions more. Many salaries can be protected. ”

The Republicans and Democrats have different views on how to meet the $ 250 billion in additional funding, so Congress has been struggling to approve more funding for the program so far. The Republican Party’s efforts to unanimously approve more funding last week have helped Democrats to go to hospitals, food aid, and state and local governments [in addition to more funding for PPP loans]. It was hampered by advocating more money.

Democratic senior aide tells CNBC that Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and House chairman Nancy Pelosi’s staff are expected to continue talks with the Treasury on new funding Thursday.

“It is important for both companies to recognize the unprecedented stress on SMEs and their employees from this crisis and pass on additional funding as an urgent priority,” said U.S. Stocks Director of Lazer Asset Management. Ron Temple says.

Over 1 million applications have been approved this time, but there are still many companies waiting for funding. But even the first $ 350 billion was a difficult order for SBAs and lenders to handle similarly. “The SBA has processed loans for less than 14 years and over 14 years,” Mnutin and Karanza said in a statement. [In 2019, SBA guaranteed a total of $ 28 billion in loans.]

Initial problems with the deployment of the program as banks such as Bank of America initially prioritized their current lending customers and made dozens of small business owners complain to Twitter on launch day. had. In short, independent contractors and self-employed people could only start applying for a loan on April 10th, a week before the money ran out.

One of the big problems with the deployment of PPP was to first exclude non-SBA endors. This includes FinTech, which caters well to small businesses with different loan needs. If another lender, such as fintech or a small institution, could not first lend to its regular customer base, “ironically, the companies with the highest risk and least resilience to this economic crisis are John Pitts, Prad’s policy director, recently told Fortune that they are not clients of existing banks, and lenders they trust and trust do not have access to the program. [Including PayPal] and other non-SBA lenders were able to start accepting applications after receiving the application to become an SBA approved lender last week.

You will need another fund to continue financing a company that has already applied but has not yet been approved or has not yet been applied.

“The worst thing you can do is for a hopeless small business with a pending loan application,” well, we’ll wait to decide what to do with the additional funding, “says the independent community. Paul Melski Bankers of America told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Lucky small business owners like Lear Sheryl who applied for a loan to a kindergarten and daycare in Texas have heard she was approved “not soon.”

Sheryl told Fortune Thursday that her bank, American Momentum, approved her $ 84,900 loan. Mr Cheryl said he plans to ask the two fired employees to return to work on Monday and rehire them.

Updated April 16: This article was updated with comments from Bank of America.

