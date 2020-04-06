SBA’s guidance on the $ 350 billion loan program leaves venture capital gray.

Later on Friday, the Small and Medium Business Administration issued an update on who and what is eligible for the government’s $ 350 billion lending program.

The update explicitly stated that religion-based organizations were not tied through “affiliation rules,” but no venture capital-backed companies were given a carve-out. Many venture capital firms are concerned that these rules will tie venture backers to other companies in the venture backers portfolio, and many companies will not be able to finance loans through a vast number of combined employees. Consider eligible.

All of the updated guidance stated states that one shareholder does not control more than 50% of the company or that a single party “prevents quorum or otherwise acts by the board or shareholders. Unless you can “block”, the company is eligible for the SBA program.

This generally confirmed the earlier analysis by venture capital lawyers. Importantly, however, the swaths of venture-backed companies are explicitly omitted. Mergers or firing of executives. Question: Under the program rules, what actions indicate a partnership between a company and a venture backer?

At the very least, this guidance fuels the hope that the SBA will support startup-supported start-ups covered in the package.

“This is at least a move in the right direction. We need to evaluate it, but it’s at least one step to make sure that startups get this funding,” said Congressman on Saturday. Ro Khanna [D. CA] said. “[Steve Mnuchin and SBA] are aware of the problem and are said to have fixed it.”

Despite the lack of clear guidance, some lenders are moving forward. One of the largest venture capital lenders, Silicon Valley Bank, expects a PPP application process to be released later this weekend and consults lawyers to confirm eligibility as guidance ambiguity Tells the client to create enough space to interpret based on past SBA cases. Although it is not a short process from that. David Sabow, head of Technology and Healthcare Banking in North America at SVB, hopes that the SBA will become clearer as it rejects or approves certain applications in the “next weeks”.

However, companies backed by venture capital are in a sense of urgency. The longer it takes to get cash, the more likely it is that companies on shorter runways will burn out. In addition, entrepreneurs are concerned that banks are now likely to first accept non-controversial applications-companies without AKA venture backing.

If $ 350 billion runs out, will Congress approve additional funding for VC-backed start-ups? Kanna said yes, “unless there is a scandalous story that a rich entrepreneur is funded.”

