SBI reduces interest rate savings by 25 bps to 2.75%

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 7, 2020, 6:47 PM IST

SBI, the country’s largest lender, said on Tuesday that it had reduced its savings rate by 0.25% to 2.75% in total deposits.

The new rate will take effect on April 15, 2020.

The SBI said in a statement that due to sufficient liquidity in the system, the SBI has adjusted its interest rate on savings deposits since April 15, 2020.

According to him, the savings rate has been reduced from 3% to 2.75%.

The bank has also reduced the cost of MCLR in 35 of all tenants.

The one-year MCLR declines from 7.75 percent a year to 7.75 percent a year, the statement said.

The bank announced that this is the 11th consecutive decline in MCLR in 2019-20.

A one-year tenor is a measure by which most consumer loans are priced.

“As a result, the EMIs in the Conditional Conditional Loan Accounts (associated with MCLR) will be cheaper at around 24.00 rupees per drop with a 30-year loan,” SBI said.

