[SC Democratic Celebration says SC Presidential Most important drew record figures]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Democratic Bash states this year’s Presidential Most important was record breaking.

In accordance to the South Carolina Democratic Celebration, 539,020 Democrats and Independents voted in the Initial in the South Presidential Major, Saturday.

These numbers surpass the 2008 Presidential Principal, which held the previous record, by practically seven,000 votes, say get together officers.

In a release, Condition Democratic Get together Chair, Trav Robertson Jr. said: “This is a monumental second for Democrats in South Carolina. Voter turnout from this past weekend demonstrates what several of us presently knew: South Carolinians have experienced sufficient. These figures ought to scare Republicans, in particular Trump’s lackeys like Lindsey Graham. “South Carolinians are plainly ready to send out Lindsey dwelling, re elect Joe Cunningham to Congress, just take back again the Condition Senate, and proceed to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. It is now our obligation to get edge of this prospect and put our candidates in a situation to acquire this November.”