[SC Democratic Discussion: Stay update from Charleston]

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)-Candidates are established to consider the discussion stage in Charleston Tuesday, and all eyes are on the Democratic front runner, Senator Bernie Sanders.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier is in Charleston with what viewers can be expecting.

There is a great deal at stake for candidates with this remaining the last time all of them will be on phase with each other in advance of Saturday’s Initially in the South Major in South Carolina.

Senator Bernie Sanders is the entrance runner, coming off wins, but he did not have considerably accomplishment final time with voters in South Carolina.

New polls demonstrate former Vice President Joe Biden could do very effectively in South Carolina and that’s what he will need to have to stay in this race.

Having said that, Sanders isn’t significantly driving with supporters in the condition and businessman Tom Steyer lingers at the rear of him.

At the previous debate Senator Elizabeth Warren obtained momentum and she’s hoping that momentum will have around into tonight and ultimately Saturday’s SC most important.