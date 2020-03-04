[SC DHEC checking individuals for Coronavirus, No verified scenarios]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Section of Overall health and Environmental management is checking the Coronavirus.

North Carolina is now reporting a person situation of covid-19 and Georgia reported at the very least two instances.

In Washington State at minimum 9 persons have died.

In South Carolina, DHEC officers are reporting that they are monitoring 13 folks, and five tests arrived again negative.

Officials stress there are no constructive take a look at conditions in South Carolina as of Tuesday mid-working day.

Before this 7 days, Governor Henry McMaster fulfilled with a health committee to get ready the state. McMaster says persons should really not worry.

The Governor suggests local overall health officers are in continuous speak to with educational facilities, working day cares, and other community sites to make certain people know about the threats of Coronavirus.