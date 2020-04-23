SC Garg says the lack of access to data is the main reason for the government’s inability to announce job incentives.

On March 26, the government announced a 1.7 rupee rupee incentive, which included free food and gas cooking for the poor for three months.

latest update: April 23, 2020, 8:00 PM IST

Former Treasury Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the lack of access to data was the main reason for the government’s failure to announce a stimulus package for businesses affected by coronavirus, including MSME.

In a blog post, Garg said there is an urgent need for a unique identifier for each business, as it helps to collect vital data on economic performance and facilitate the connection of all commercial accounts of a business with that ID.

“The main reason for the government’s inability to announce any survival and recovery packages, even for MSMEs, is the lack of access to jobs, added value, the number of employed workers, loss of returns and profitability data. “Significant data on trade with this,” he said.

The Treasury Department is working on a second bailout package for the Indian economy, which has been hit hard by the spread of COVID-19 and the 40-day lock across the country that has been imposed to curb the virus.

The former foreign minister also said economic backwardness ordered by the government to save lives had hampered banks’ commercial loan portfolios.

“Many jobs fail in travel, tourism, hospitality, construction, transportation, retail, entertainment, and sports,” he said. This can double their unprofessional loans because a number of closed and disrupted jobs are ruined and profitable shocks.

Garg said it was time for RBI to consider providing direct funding for investment-grade jobs.

“RBI can start buying corporate securities with investment grades and securities with loans,” he said, adding that many targeted long-term repo operations (TLTROs) can be done directly better by RBI. Instead of doing it in rotation. Through banks

