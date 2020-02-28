[SC Lawmakers choose up Invoice to consolidate how business licenses are issued]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A invoice to consolidate how small business licenses are issued in South Carolina into a single area as an alternative of about 240 cities and counties has unanimously passed the Property. The proposal sets up a web site in which businesses can fill out a person software and pay back for licenses. The 231 towns and towns and 9 counties in South Carolina with the licences can all nevertheless set their own prices, Less than the current procedure, a enterprise has to apply for a licence separately in each individual area that needs one. In the Charleston space alone, a company or contractor may have to go 30 distinct places in the area. The monthly bill now goes to the Senate.