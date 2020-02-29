[SC Presidential Main: Polls open up until eventually 7pm]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Polls are open up until 7pm tonight for voters heading to solid their ballot in the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Major.

In accordance to the SC Election Fee, anybody in line at 7: 00 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Election officers are reminding voters to examine their polling place. Your precinct and polling location are stated on your voter registration card.

But according to the Point out Election Commission, some polling places are blended for Presidential Primaries, and in some cases polling areas improve or are unavailable for a certain election.

For every the Point out Election Fee web site: Be absolutely sure to check your polling put prior to election day by visiting https://www.scvotes.org/ clicking “Find My Polling Place,” or phone your county voter registration and elections office environment.

Polls are open up seven: 00 a.m. to 7: 00 p.m.

Stay with ABC Columbia information for protection on air and on the web.