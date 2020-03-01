[SC Republican Party reacts to Democratic Presidential Primary Benefits]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Republican Get together is reacting to the predicted gain of Previous Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic Presidential Most important.

Chairman Drew McKissick launched the adhering to assertion :

“The serious winner of the South Carolina Democrat major is President Trump. Democrats have used all of their time reminding voters that they aid guidelines that would maximize taxes, strip away private wellness coverage, intestine the 2nd Amendment and demolish our document- breaking economic climate. Their socialist agenda will be turned down in November when People in america come together to re-elect President Trump.”