Scalise to self-quarantine subsequent associates of congress testing favourable for coronavirus

JEFFERSON- U.S. Republican Congressman Steve Scalise declared Wednesday night on social media that he will self-quarantine following a colleague analyzed optimistic for the coronavirus.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was the very first congressman to examination beneficial for the virus on Wednesday. Scalise said in his assertion that he experienced an prolonged assembly with Diaz-Blart very last 7 days and is having safety measures.

“I have been knowledgeable that my colleague, Mario Diaz-Balart, examined positive for COVID-19. Given that I experienced an extended conference with him late final week, out of an abundance of warning, I have determined it would be ideal to self-quarantine based on the direction of the Attending Doctor of the United States Congress,” Scalise posted to Twitter.

“Fortunately, I am not going through any symptoms, and will keep on doing work remotely on Congress’ Coronavirus response, and will remain in shut call with the Trump administration’s Coronavirus job power, my colleagues in Congress, as nicely as regional officers and well being experts in Louisiana to make sure that swift motion to deal with this disaster carries on,” he said.

My total assertion with regards to the information that a Republican Member of Congress analyzed optimistic for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/veNSVuTuLW

— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 19, 2020