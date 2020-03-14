Scandinavian airline ‘woke up’ to existential threat due to coronavirus

Scandinavian airline Woke may not survive without help as coronavirus fears have led to its stock price falling.

The airline suffered a sharp blow to its share price on Thursday morning, down 11 percent after the announcement by United States President Donald Trump that the United States would ban all travel since from the countries of the Schengen Area for a month.

Joakim Bornold, an analyst and economist at Söderberg & Partners, commented on the decline in the Swedish stock market in general, ending trading on Thursday by 10.57 percent, saying in comments published by Expressen: “There are now brutal declines in the stock market. However, it is not based on panic, but on a rational course of action. “

“Conditions for the economy are changing fast now and the stock market has to change to a new reality,” he added, saying that the future of SAS airlines could be taken into account.

“SAS probably won’t survive without help. A capital injection from homeowners feels inevitable. At the same time, the entire European aviation industry is in urgent need of consolidation … The coronavirus could very well be the beginning of such a process and SAS will probably disappear in a group of ‘bigger aviation,’ he said.

SAS faced a massive public backlash from the media last month after posting a promotional video stating that nothing is Scandinavian.

Danish People’s Party (DF) foreign affairs spokesman Søren Espersen was among those who stormed the company, while Richard Jomshof, of the popular Swedish Democrats, said he would never fly with the company.

Sweden’s economy was in a slump before the coronavirus outbreak, with many forecasts of higher unemployment rates, particularly for migrants moving ahead.

The Swedish Employment Service warned in late February that the unemployment situation could be the worst since the 1990’s.

Joakim Bornold told Expressen he also predicts job losses, saying “Unemployment will likely increase in the coming months. We see layoffs, especially at hotels, shops and restaurants, to begin with.”

