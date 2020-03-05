[Scarborough Bashes Millionaire-With-3-Properties Bernie Sanders For Contacting James Clyburn The ‘Establishment’]

Joe Scarborough was incredibly skeptical of Senator Bernie Sanders’ attempts to paint Property Bulk Whip Jim Clyburn and Joe Biden’s other supporters as the “establishment” doing work in opposition to him.

Morning Joe spoke at length on Thursday about how Biden responded to Sanders’ jabs at his supporter foundation in the aftermath of Super Tuesday. The dialogue also concentrated on how Clyburn just lately advised reporters that Sanders by no means experimented with to court docket him for an endorsement, including “I come across it pretty intriguing that someone is referring to African American voters in South Carolina as the institution. I really do not understand how that vote can be dismissed.”

“You truly have to say that a person that owns a few homes, that is a millionaire, that is attacking a black voter in Orangeburg, South Carolina as ‘the establishment,’ as ‘the elites’ could be lacking the larger plot,” Scarborough reported.

