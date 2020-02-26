scarce-90s-celtic-shirt,-voted-one-particular-of-the-worst-at-any-time,-stolen-from-nationwide-football-museum’s-‘hall-of-shame’-exhibition

Law enforcement have unveiled an impression of a person they want to talk to in relationship with the theft of a scarce football shirt from the National Soccer Museum.

The Celtic jersey, which is portion of an exhibition on soccer kits, was taken from the gallery earlier in February.

I have just found out that my shirt has been stolen from the @FootballMuseum display screen in excess of the weekend!

Can all collectors please retain an eye out for it. It is a pretty rare match worn shirt, with no10 on the again. pic.twitter.com/IK9ZvRXwMO — Paul Lamb (@paolodilamio) February 3, 2020

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a gentleman entered the museum without paying out ahead of getting the shirt from a gallery on the third floor at all around two: 30pm on Saturday February 1.

The shirt was worn by the Scottish facet in the 1990/91 time and had been loaned to the museum by Hoops lover Paul Lamb, 44, from Glasgow.

When he uncovered about the news of his shirt, he took to Twitter to warn collectors and enthusiasts who could occur throughout the shirt.

The Umbro leading has a hanging eco-friendly, white and grey style and experienced actually been hung up in the tongue-in-cheek ‘Hall of Shame’ package exhibition immediately after becoming voted a person of the worst kits ever.

The museum was reported to be incredibly busy at the time and police have released an impression of the male they want to talk to.

Police Constable Mohammed Niazi from GMP’s City of Manchester District claimed: “The Celtic football shirt that was brazenly taken by a member of the public was a exceptional and distinctive merchandise and officers are performing all they can to discover whoever is accountable for this theft.

“As a consequence of our demanding enquiries and work with the Nationwide Football Museum we have now been ready to release this picture in the hope of chatting to the person in this photograph.

“I recognize that the incident happened at a really busy portion of the day in a central element of the town centre as a result if you recognise this male or were being in the football museum at the time of the incident and noticed just about anything uncommon or suspicious that that could assistance with our investigations make sure you contact police.”

Paul reported immediately after its theft: “Most of the soccer memorabilia collecting environment are extremely valuable and I’m absolutely sure they would do every little thing to see it returned, as if it was 1 of their possess.”