scarlett-johansson,-colin-jost-having-married-at-disney-environment?

(Getty Visuals)

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are not preparing a wedding day at Disney Earth in Orlando, despite what just one tabloid is reporting this 7 days. The declare is completely false. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

In accordance to this week’s NW, the Avengers star set her daughter Rose in charge of selecting a concept for her marriage ceremony to Saturday Night time Live star Jost, and the 6-year-old chose Disney. The engaged pair was supposedly so “thrilled” at the strategy that they will possible tie the knot at Cinderella’s Castle in Disney Planet. The tabloid also statements to have been told by friends of Jost and Johansson that Rose has dictated the pair have on Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes at the ceremony.

Never one particular to leave out the drama, NW closes by mentioning Johansson’s prior marriages to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, just about every of which lasted 3 yrs. The very same “friends” the tabloid employs as sources are hopeful that “Colin has what it can take to get earlier Scarlett’s ‘three 12 months relationship itch.” “Scarlett normally says Colin’s what would happen if you took the very best of her exes and made the great man,” the unnamed insiders incorporate.

This tale is nonsense. Contrary to what NW stories, resources close to the couple notify Gossip Cop that there is simply just no reality to the assert that Jost and Johansson are planning a Disney marriage. The tabloid probable acquired the strategy for the tale soon after the New York Post not long ago claimed that Johansson and Jost are “Disney fanatics” who enjoy checking out the topic parks.

Jost’s young brother, Casey, instructed the newspaper he suspects their wedding gift registry will “be crammed with Disney equipment.” NW truly cites this remark, but leaves out the part the place Casey states he does not believe that they have a marriage ceremony gift registry just yet. The tabloid is solely misleading with this info, applying Casey’s quote as if it’s a absolutely sure point and aspect of an overall Disney concept, which it is not. Provided the context, it is apparent he was speaking fairly hyperbolically. NW either fully misinterpret it or intentionally cherry-picked the estimate out of context.

Celebrity weddings will constantly be subject to absurd quantities of phony tabloid tales, it would seem. Very last year, Lifetime & Type equally reported that Katy Perry was scheduling a ceremony at Cinderella’s Castle for her wedding to Orlando Bloom. The few were being supposedly organizing to fly in friends like Elton John, Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus on personal jets for a weekend-very long party that would price up to $5 million.

You likely won’t be shocked to hear that when Gossip Cop investigated that tale, we found it to be false as perfectly. When we love the notion of a lavish, fairy tale Cinderella-design wedding ceremony, there is only no proof that any celebrity couple has Disney Environment booked for this kind of an party.