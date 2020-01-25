Scarlett Johansson refuses to set a wedding date with Colin Jost?

is Scarlett Johansson I really refuse to arrange a wedding appointment with my fiance Colin Jost? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Johansson and Jost announced their engagement last May, but loudly starThe actress has had cold feet since then. “Scarlett saw how to marry with high expectations of love just to make things quick,” an alleged source tells the outcome. “For now, she’s keeping Colin at bay while she organizes her feelings.”

The Black Widow star was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac – the father of their 6-year-old girl – and asked the “source” to add, “Scarlett wonders if she is suitable for marriage at all.” Johansson is also said to be concerned about her daughter’s welfare since she “believes (Colin) will be a good stepfather, but she doesn’t want to start a family of three just to see how the marriage goes south. “

The questionable tipster further claims that Jost is “upset” and “hurt” because his fiancee is unwilling to plan their wedding. “He doesn’t feel like he has to pay the price for Scarlett’s previous heart trouble,” adds the apparently nonexistent source. “He showed her that she could trust him with her heart. They have been together for more than two years – and Colin believes Scarlett should know what she has in him by now.”

The story of the tabloid is very dramatic and very untrue. Just because the couple didn’t knot right away doesn’t mean Johansson is dragging their feet. Back in October, Johansson raved about Jost’s romantic proposal and her romance in general when she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the wedding, the actress remarked: “I have to clarify my schedule first.” Johansson, who has been nominated for two Oscars this year, has been busy with the awards season for months. It is expected to soon promote Black Widow, which will hit theaters in May. So there is not much time for wedding planning.

Speaking of the award season, the Saturday Night Live star has been supporting his fiancee throughout the season. Johansson and Jost showed a ton of PDA on the red carpet of the Golden Globes earlier this month. The couple also snuggled onto the red carpet at last week’s SAG Awards. Your relationship is going very well and there is no tension during a wedding appointment. A source close to the situation tells Gossip Cop The article of the magazine is made.

It should be noted that Star has already proven that he has no insight into the couple’s romance. Last August Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine for falsely reporting that Johansson and Jost were getting married on a hotel roof in New York City in the fall. That didn’t happen. And just a few days before the couple’s engagement last May, the tabloid incorrectly claimed that Johansson and Jost were “stopping”. This latest article about the two stars is rather fictional.

