‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down briefly just after executive purchase

TAMPA,

Fla. (WFLA) – Opened in 1905, the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor Town has survived

both of those World Wars, Prohibition and the Despair.

“We’re

heading to be Okay as a corporation, we’re going to be Alright as a state,” Andrea

Gonzmart instructed 8 On Your Side by way of FaceTime Friday night.

Soon just after the govt order from Gov. Ron DeSantis to only let takeout and shipping and delivery from Florida restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Columbia Cafe Team made the decision to shut all of its dining places temporarily.

“We have to do this to try to contain this, so that way Florida and the cafe industry can occur again,” mentioned Gonzmart, a fifth-generation member of the household that owns Columbia Restaurant.

Earlier in the working day in Ybor, 8 On Your Facet fulfilled an airline employee presently obtaining a tough time obtaining a food.

“This

is the very first cafe that explained yeah, we can serve you just have to wait

outside,” Roxanne Lambie claimed ready for a pizza from Gaspar’s Grotto.

Lambie is continue to doing work and traveling across the region for her occupation. She mentioned she is anxious about what could transpire next.

“How

a great deal for a longer period until we just can’t do to-go orders?” she reported.

Some

dining places in the commonly occupied Ybor City had gone darkish by Friday night.

“It’s not even worth opening for the to-go,” Normal Supervisor of Acropolis Ybor Lucien Chalfoun explained.

Immediately after serving much less shoppers all 7 days, Chalfoun instructed 8 On Your Facet he problems most about what shutting down means for his staff.

“They

dwell paycheck to paycheck,” he claimed, “it’s gonna be a disaster for them.”

Although it could be a catastrophe for the cafe field proper now, Gonzmart mentioned other eating places should really contemplate suspending all operations to shield clients and staff from the virus.

“They

are not just my workers,” she mentioned. “They are my household. We built tricky

choices these days so that we can make sure they can come back, that they will come

back.”

All

of the Columbia Cafe Group workforce have been furloughed, Gonzmart claimed.

“It’s

terrifying, but it was vital,” she stated.

As

section of his government order, Gov. DeSantis has briefly lifted the alcohol

delivery ban to allow dining establishments to do so underneath specified conditions.

Eating places

can supply alcoholic beverages as extensive as it is in a sealed container or is accompanied by

the sale of food stuff within just the exact same buy.

Gov. DeSantis experienced formerly ordered each and every cafe to restrict its occupancy to 50% and abide by the CDC’s social distancing tips as very well as limit bars, pubs, and nightclubs from promoting alcohol.

