Scathing Canadian Newspaper Warns Duke and Duchess of Sussex

One of Canada’s largest newspapers criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave the palace, saying that the country “could not become (their) home”.

According to a Globe and Mail editorial, Harry and Meghan’s decision to retire from royal office and move to Canada would encroach on the “Canadian monarchy”.

READ MORE: Thomas Markle May Testify against Duchess of Sussex in Mail on Sunday Case

“Our members of the royal family do not live here. They rule from a distance,” says the editorial.

“A royal living in this country does not correspond to the long-standing nature of relations between Canada and Great Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

“The unique monarchy of this country, and its delicate but essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident … is not something that Canada can afford.”

The editorial then highlights Canada’s place in the Commonwealth as Britain’s “equal and independent nation” and urges the Canadian government to refuse residence to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The concept of the Crown is central to the Canadian system of government.

READ MORE: Queen “sustains” “new life” for Harry and Meghan

“But although Canada borrowed from Britain, it is not Britain and never has been. And this country has long since taken steps to make this clear.

“Canada is not a halfway house for anyone who seeks to leave Britain while remaining royal. In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move to Canada while being part of the royal family, the response from the Trudeau government should be simple and succinct: no. ”